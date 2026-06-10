Tanzania High Court frees two men over fatal gang rape charge sheet flaws

Arusha. The High Court of Tanzania, Dodoma Sub-Registry, has quashed life imprisonment and 30-year sentences imposed on two men convicted of gang rape and sodomy, after finding that defects in the charge sheet rendered the proceedings invalid.

The freed men, Mr Patrick Manyuli and Mr Samwel Frank, were originally charged at Dodoma District Court with two counts of gang rape, contrary to sections 130(1) and 131A(2)(i) of the Penal Code, and sodomy, contrary to section 154(1)(a).

They were accused of committing the offences on December 17, 2024, at Maili Mbili area in Dodoma Region against a 19-year-old woman.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Dr Juliana Masabo on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Appeal No. 5212/2026, challenging the district court decision of December 29, 2025.

The court found that the charge sheet contained incurable defects that invalidated the entire proceedings.

Basis of appeal

The appellants had initially been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment and 30 years respectively, in addition to being ordered to pay Sh1 million compensation to the victim.

It was alleged that on the night of the incident, the victim was attacked while asleep in her room by two men who broke into her house.

Prosecution witnesses told the court that one attacker had dreadlocks while the other had short hair.

Armed with a screwdriver, they allegedly threatened the victim, gagged her and dragged her to an unfinished house, where they raped and sodomised her in turns.

After the incident, the suspects fled, leaving the victim at the scene. She later reported the matter to neighbours and police before receiving medical treatment.

Evidence showed that the accused were arrested and identified during an identification parade conducted by police.

However, the appellants challenged their conviction on 14 grounds, including failure by the prosecution to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, inconsistencies in evidence, and failure to call key witnesses, including co-tenants and a social welfare officer.

High Court decision

In her judgment, Justice Masabo raised a key issue not listed among the grounds of appeal, but which she said went to the root of the case.

She noted that the charge sheet identified the victim only by initials “A.M.” rather than her full name.

However, during trial, witnesses referred to the victim inconsistently, with some calling her “the victim” and others using different names not linked to the initials in the charge sheet.

The judge said proper identification of a complainant is a fundamental requirement, as it enables an accused person to understand the charge and prepare a defence.

She stressed that a charge sheet must contain sufficient particulars to safeguard the right to a fair hearing.

“The record is silent on whether there was any special order or court directive authorising the use of initials instead of the victim’s full name,” she said.

She added that even if such authorisation existed, the prosecution was required to ensure consistency between the charge sheet and the evidence presented.

The court further held that where discrepancies arise, the prosecution must seek amendment of the charge in accordance with the law.

Justice Masabo concluded that the inconsistency between the charge sheet and evidence was fundamental and prejudicial to the accused persons’ right to a fair hearing.

She ruled that the defect was not a mere technicality but a fatal flaw that vitiated the entire proceedings from the outset.