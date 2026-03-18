Tanzania issues guidance to its companies with minority shareholding

Arusha. Companies in which the government holds minority shares have been directed to operate with commercial efficiency, transparency and strong strategies to enhance their contribution to achieving the National Development Vision 2050.

The directive was issued on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Arusha by the Minister for Finance, Mr Khamis Mussa Omar, while opening a meeting of directors of those companies (MIF 2026).

He said the 2050 Vision seeks to expand Tanzania’s economy from $85 billion to $1 trillion, a target that requires substantial input from both public and private investment.

He underscored the importance of operational reforms to align with shifts in the global economy, including the use of technology to strengthen transparency, efficiency and public trust.

He also urged closer collaboration between the public and private sectors to realise development goals.

According to him, boards of directors and management must align their companies’ strategies with national priorities, while taking into account competitiveness in international markets.

Moreover, leaders should adopt a strategic outlook capable of identifying risks and harnessing emerging economic opportunities.

Mr Omar said the government aims to increase non-tax revenue from three percent to 10 percent within five years, equivalent to approximately Sh5 trillion annually.

This will depend on prudent investment management and leadership that embraces innovation and timely decision-making based on accurate data.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the President’s Office responsible for Investment, Mr Fred Msemwa, said the government will continue improving the business environment by reviewing policies and laws to strengthen the private sector.

The Treasury Registrar, Mr Nehemiah Mchechu, said the forum has been instrumental for leaders to discuss good governance and the performance of those companies.

He added that government investment has increased from Sh821 billion to Sh3.6 trillion over five years, while dividends have risen from Sh58 billion to Sh266 billion.