Tanzania launches MV New Mwanza, Lake Victoria’s largest ship built at Sh120 billion

Dar es Salaam/Mwanza. Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has officially launched the MV New Mwanza, the largest freshwater passenger ship in Africa, marking a milestone in the country’s maritime transport sector.

The state-of-the-art vessel, operating on Lake Victoria, has four decks, measures 92.6 metres in length, 17 metres in width, and weighs 3,500 tonnes. It can carry 1,200 passengers, 20 vehicles, and 400 tonnes of cargo, and travels at a speed of 16 knots (about 30 km/h), reducing the travel time from Mwanza to Bukoba to six to seven hours, compared to eight to ten hours by other vessels.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on January 23, 2026, Dr Nchemba urged the Ministry of Transport to ensure that the skills gained during the ship’s construction are applied in future projects. He also called on the Tanzania Shipping Company (Tashico) to work closely with stakeholders to guarantee passenger safety, proper maintenance, and operations that promote diplomacy, trade, and regional relations. He emphasised the importance of complying with insurance regulations.

Earlier, Tashico CEO Eric Hamissi said the ship’s construction provided hands-on training for Tanzanians in areas such as design, hull assembly, launching, and trial voyages. He described MV New Mwanza as the largest freshwater vessel in Africa.

Built by Korean contractors Gas Entec Ship-Building Engineering and Kang Nam Corporation in collaboration with Suma JKT, the vessel cost over Sh120 billion. MV New Mwanza features six passenger classes, including a VVIP deck for two passengers, VIP deck for four, first class for 60, business class 2 for 100, second class for 200, and economy class for 834 passengers. Onboard services include food and drinks, musical entertainment, and recreational facilities.

The ship is also equipped with a lift with a 20-passenger capacity, a medical clinic, special seating for pregnant and breastfeeding passengers, and a hall for weddings and celebrations. Its safety systems can send alerts to rescue stations in Mwanza, Kisumu, Mombasa, Dar es Salaam, and the open lake without captain intervention.

Two large cargo doors allow for faster loading and unloading, while amenities include electricity, clean water, air conditioning, large kitchens, long-term food storage, first aid facilities, parent rooms, and a waste management system.

Transport Minister Prof Makame Mbarawa assured that passenger and cargo fares will remain affordable and competitive, while Tashico ensures reliable schedules, passenger safety, maintenance, cleanliness, and professional staff.

Parliamentary Infrastructure Committee Chairperson Selemani Kakoso commended the government for completing the project and declared the Lake Zone debt-free. He urged authorities to continue developing infrastructure, including the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge, Mwanza International Airport, and the Dodoma-Tabora section of the Standard Gauge Railway.

Dr Nchemba also directed public institutions, parastatals, and local authorities to redirect funds from non-essential expenses to development projects. He called for a review of all delayed projects and banned the use of public funds for items such as calendars, cards, drinks, flowers, and unnecessary vehicle purchases, urging ministries to prioritise ongoing infrastructure works.