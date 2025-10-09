Samia promises to make Lake Zone country’s commercial hub

Mwanza. CCM’s presidential candidate and current Head of State, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has pledged to cement the Lake Zone as the country’s commercial heartbeat by strengthening five crucial sectors—agriculture, health, education, energy and transport.

Addressing a rally at Nyamagana grounds in Mwanza as she concluded her campaign trail in the region, President Samia said her government’s vision is to build upon the foundations already laid, with Mwanza as the epicentre of transformation.

“In the past five years alone, Mwanza has received approximately Sh5.6 trillion in development projects. Some have already been completed, while others are nearing completion. This is why progress in Mwanza is visible, and this is why we must continue,” she declared, greeted by thunderous applause.

Health: Bringing specialist services closer

President Hassan assured citizens that health remains a top priority. She pointed to major investments in the region’s referral hospitals.

“At Sekou-Toure, we have built a five-storey maternal and child block worth Sh10.1 billion, with 261 beds. This has helped us significantly reduce maternal and child deaths,” she said.

She added that government efforts have ensured hospitals now produce their own oxygen, ending the old practice of transporting gas cylinders from afar.

“At Bugando, we invested over Sh9 billion to improve medical facilities, expand the ICU, and build a cancer treatment block. We have acquired mammogram machines and modern radiotherapy equipment. Cancer patients no longer need to travel to Ocean Road in Dar es Salaam,” she stressed.

The President promised to extend specialised services to islands like Ukerewe so that patients no longer have to cross to Mwanza City for treatment.

Education: Skills for the future

On education, she highlighted how the government has expanded opportunities through free education and investment in skills training.

“We have built three VETA colleges in Magu, Misungwi and Buchosa to give our young people practical skills for self-employment. We have also constructed a new DIT campus in Ilemela and a campus of the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy in Misungwi.

At Malya in Kwimba, we have improved the sports college with an investment of over Sh34 billion. This is to nurture talent and produce more coaches for the country,” she explained.

Energy: Powering households and businesses

The president reassured residents that energy is no longer a challenge, with electricity reaching more villages and emphasis being placed on clean cooking energy.

“In the first phase, we subsidised gas cylinders to promote clean cooking, because we know this is a liberation for women. For areas not yet covered, we will continue offering subsidies and expand distribution,” she said.

Transport: Roads, rail and ports

She underlined the transformative impact of infrastructure in the Lake Zone.

“The Kigongo–Busisi Bridge, worth Sh700 billion, is now Tanzania’s longest bridge. It has ended the long ferry delays, connecting communities faster.

The Mwanza–Isaka Standard Gauge Railway, a 314km section worth Sh3 trillion, is progressing well. This will link Mwanza to the central corridor and boost trade across the region,” she stated.

She added that the ongoing Sh28 billion Mwanza Airport expansion will turn the city into an international hub, handling 4,000 passengers at once.

“Alongside the Sh18 billion Northern Port expansion and the new Sh123 billion modern market in Mwanza, our goal is to make Mwanza the Kariakoo of the Lake Zone,” she said.

She also highlighted government support for small traders, cage fishing investments worth Sh4.1 billion in loans, and projects clearing invasive weeds from Lake Victoria.

“The recently launched MV Mpungu and the soon-to-operate MV Mwanza will strengthen trade with Uganda and Bukoba, restoring Mwanza’s role as the region’s trade hub,” she added.

A record of resilience

Former CCM Secretary General, Dr Bashiru Ally, told the crowd that President Samia has already proven her strength in times of trial.

“If our country has remained united, if CCM has stayed strong, and if peace and security have prevailed during a time of sudden change, then it is clear we are safe under her guidance,” he said, as supporters waved party flags.

He urged Tanzanians to dismiss divisive voices: “These are distractions planned by a few. Samia is a treasure of experience. I do not doubt that Tanzanians will vote for her to continue leading this country forward.”