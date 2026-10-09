Tanzania law hailed as model in fight against violence against women in politics

Arusha. Tanzania’s legislation recognising violence against women in politics as an electoral offence has been cited as a promising model in efforts to address growing digital and political violence against women.

UN Women representative Maureen Shonge said Tanzania had taken an important step by recognising violence against women in politics within the electoral framework, describing the move as a regional first.

She was speaking, today, during a session titled “Parity debate on digital violence in politics” at the 153rd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Arusha, where parliamentarians and experts discussed the impact of online violence on political participation.

“Tanzania is also offering us a promising example with legislation now recognising violence against women in politics as an electoral offence which is a regional first,” Ms Shonge said.

She said the experience showed that tackling violence against women in politics required stronger laws, effective enforcement, parliamentary and electoral protocols, accessible reporting mechanisms and support for survivors.

Ms Shonge said online violence against women in politics should not be treated simply as a digital safety issue because it also affected human rights, governance and women’s ability to participate in political leadership.

“The evidence before us is clear. Online violence against women in politics is not simply a digital safety issue. It is a human rights and a governance issue and a direct barrier to women’s political participation and leadership,” she said.

She said available evidence showed that in some countries as many as eight in 10 women candidates in parliamentary elections and six in 10 women candidates in local elections had experienced violence during electoral campaigns.

According to Ms Shonge, the attacks were often gendered, targeting women’s appearance, sexuality and families, while also involving coordinated harassment and the non-consensual sharing of intimate material.

She said the consequences included self-censorship, withdrawal from public debate and decisions by some women not to seek or remain in political office.

“When women are silenced, we then see that democracy loses voices, perspectives and legitimacy,” she said.

The discussion also examined the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence in political violence.

Former IPU President Duarte Pacheco said online harassment was a challenge for politicians generally but had a stronger gender dimension for women.

“The situation is worse for women than for men because after there there is a sexist aspect as well,” Mr Pacheco said.

He also argued that regulation was necessary to protect people while preserving freedom of expression.

“The regulation don't mean nothing against freedom of speech but everything needs rules. Every technology needs to have rules,” he said.

German MP Lena Gumnior said women remained insufficiently protected against sexualised deepfakes under existing German legislation, prompting her to introduce a bill aimed at closing gaps in criminal law.

She said the proposed legislation would cover the unauthorised production, transmission, use and distribution of images depicting another person in a sexual context.

Ms Gumnior said technological development was moving faster than legislation, but this should not leave victims without protection whenever new technologies emerged.

“Criminal law must adapt to ever-changing technological capabilities,” she said.

IPU AI governance and policy expert Alex Read said artificial intelligence was giving those seeking to intimidate parliamentarians new tools, including through sexualised deepfakes.

“AI is integral across the IPU's new strategy. It is impacting or will impact economic life, social life, political life and there are specific impacts, gendered impacts of AI,” Mr Read said.

He said parliaments needed to respond through legislation, survivor protection, scrutiny of technology companies and international cooperation.

“So there are five practical priorities in the brief. I will just very briefly go through them. Legislate on these issues,” he said, adding that parliamentarians should also “protect survivors”, speak publicly about the issue and “cooperate across borders to share examples of these issues.”

Kenyan parliamentarian Catherine Muthia Mumma said lawmakers were struggling to keep legislation in step with technological developments, particularly where online violence was concerned.

“My take is that whereas science and technology are moving, the parliaments around the world are dragging behind in terms of revision of the laws to actually catch up with the impacts, particularly the negative impacts of the emerging technologies,” Ms Mumma said.

She said politicians themselves could contribute to online political violence by using digital platforms against opponents.

“We have governments in place also using bloggers to attack those who opposed. We have those in opposition also using these same tools to attack,” she said.

Mexican Senator Cynthia López Castro, President of the IPU Bureau of Women Parliamentarians, said digital violence could discourage women from remaining in political life.

“Now we need to fight so much because women now are getting the positions and you know what happens? We quit, and we quit because the political violence, mainly digital,” she said.

She also called for greater engagement with major technology companies, saying: “We need to talk about this. We need to know that we are not the only one in the world and to help each other.”

Dr Wasal van den Berg of Equimundo said preventing online violence required efforts to engage men and boys and challenge harmful ideas about masculinity.

“We need to engage men and boys not only as potential perpetrators but part of the solution,” Dr van den Berg said.