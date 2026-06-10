Tanzania lawmakers push for Benjamin Mkapa Hospital elevation to national status

Dodoma. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and HIV/AIDS has urged the government to consider upgrading Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH), currently a zonal referral facility, to national hospital status.

This is not the first time legislators have made the call, citing specialised services already being offered at the hospital, including advanced medical care.

The committee chairperson, Dr Johannes Lukumay, made the call on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during the tour of the hospital.

He said members were satisfied with the hospital’s progress in providing 20 specialist services and 17 super-specialist services, including bone marrow transplants for children with sickle cell disease and kidney transplants, arguing that the level of care justifies its elevation to national status.

Dr Lukumay said such an upgrade would expand access to services that many Tanzanians currently seek abroad at high cost.

He also urged the government to strengthen universal health insurance coverage and invest in local pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing to reduce treatment costs.

Benjamin Mkapa Regional Referral Hospital Executive Director, Prof Abel Makubi, leads Members of Parliament during their visit to the hospital on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. PHOTO | HABEL CHIDAWALI

“We commend the government. The direction in the health sector is now to establish local factories for the production of medicines and medical equipment to reduce dependence on imports. These industries will also create jobs for young people, boost the economy, and lower treatment costs,” said Dr Lukumay.

On universal health coverage, he said it would ensure all groups in society have access to healthcare, particularly for high-cost conditions such as sickle cell, kidney, heart, diabetes, and orthopaedic conditions.

Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Florence Samizi, said the ministry will ensure the timely completion of the Cancer Excellence and Training Centre at BMH, being constructed for Sh32 billion, and the installation of equipment to enable specialised cancer services across all zones in the country.