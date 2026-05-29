Free specialist care for Masasi as Mkapa memorial outreach camp begins

Dodoma. Residents of Masasi in Mtwara Region are set to benefit from free specialist medical services as doctors from the Benjamin Mkapa Referral Hospital begin a medical outreach camp in the area today.

The exercise marks six years since the passing of Tanzania’s third-phase President, the late Benjamin Mkapa, who died on July 24, 2020 and was laid to rest in his home village of Lupaso in Masasi District, Mtwara Region, on July 29, 2026.

Speaking to journalists in Dodoma on Friday, May 29, 2026, the Director of the Benjamin Mkapa Referral Hospital, Professor Abel Makubi, said the outreach will be conducted in collaboration with the Benjamin Mkapa Foundation.

Professor Makubi said the specialist medical camp will run from June 1 to June 5, 2026, adding that the initiative is designed to honour the legacy of the late leader, after whom the hospital is named.

“We are bringing services closer to the people as a way of expressing our gratitude, particularly to the residents of Mtwara and Masasi, where Mkapa was born. Our doctors are highly motivated and ready to serve,” he said.

He said the outreach will cover a range of conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, cancer, kidney diseases, and selected surgical services for treatable conditions.

According to Prof Makubi, service delivery is among the core values championed by the institution’s founder, noting that the initiative reflects Mkapa’s long-standing vision of improving access to healthcare.

He added that the medical teams will operate using three fully equipped mobile clinic vehicles, which have previously been deployed in Kondoa District and Burundi, describing them as “fully fledged hospitals on wheels” capable of delivering high-quality care.

“These vehicles are a major boost to our work. In partnership with SOTAC, we have seen their impact, and ideally we would like to have more of these units as a country,” he said.

On costs, Prof Makubi noted that while a small contribution may be required for some conditions, about 80 per cent of the services will be fully covered by the Mkapa Foundation and partners.

SOTAC Operations Director Robert Roal Van den Boss said the team is committed to delivering quality services in Masasi, adding that previous missions, including in neighbouring Burundi, attracted strong community response.