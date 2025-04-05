Tanzania marks historic marketing education partnership with CIM UK

Dar es Salaam. The Marketing Professionals Association of Tanzania (TMSA) has agreed with the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) of the United Kingdom to provide internationally recognised marketing courses within Tanzania.

This collaboration aims to enhance the quality of marketing professionals across the country.

TMSA Director, Prof Emmanuel Chao, said this partnership eliminates the need for marketing professionals to travel abroad for specialised training, particularly to Nairobi, Kenya or London in the UK.

"Through this collaboration, the courses offered by TMSA will carry international recognition, as they will be accredited by CIM, which boasts over 100 years of experience in marketing education," said Prof Chao.

He further explained that the agreement includes developing curricula where experts from both TMSA and CIM will collaborate to ensure the courses meet international standards.

"The world has changed drastically. The digital revolution has brought new challenges to the marketing sector. To stay competitive, we need modern training that equips professionals with the skills to navigate the new digital environments," he added.

The East African region's marketing and sales specialist, Ms Moreen Njeri, hailed the agreement, describing it as historic, as it brings specialised education closer to local professionals.

"Previously, to obtain a CIM certificate, one had to travel to the UK or Kenya, but now Tanzanians will receive this training locally. This will reduce costs and make the programme more accessible," said Ms Njeri.

The Tanzania Tea Board Marketing Office, Mr Suleiman Chillo, commented that the partnership would improve the ability of local professionals to promote Tanzanian products in international markets.

"We will now have the necessary skills to take our products abroad, which will help increase sales and national revenue," said Mr Chillo.