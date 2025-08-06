Reimagining the future of media: Reflections on my first 100 days as MCL chief executive

By Rosalynn Mndolwa - Mworia

It began on the evening of Monday, April 28, 2025at the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam. The room was filled with the top leadership of Nation Media Group and Mwananchi Communications Limited. The air was thick with history, expectation, and trust.

Seated before me were NMG Group Chairman Wilfred Kiboro, MCL Board Chairman David Nchimbi, the full Board, and Executive Management. It wasn’t just a formal handover—it was a moment of legacy. I felt humbled, grounded, and deeply aware that this responsibility was far bigger than me.

The next morning, April 29, I stood before the incredible staff of MCL. Introduced by our Board Chair, the news of my appointment had already reached the public. My phone lit up—calls, texts, social media mentions. Congratulations poured in from friends, colleagues, industry peers, and strangers. It felt like a silent contract had been signed—with every Tanzanian who believes in credible journalism, and every employee who keeps our newsroom alive.

To be entrusted as the first female Managing Director of MCL—a company that publishes Mwananchi, The Citizen, Mwanaspoti, and digital platforms—is a responsibility I carry with pride and purpose. It reflects NMG’s commitment to diversity, innovation, and bold leadership.

Brené Brown once said, “Clear is kind. Unclear is unkind.” From day one, I’ve aimed to lead with clarity—about where we are, and where we must go.

As I reflect on these 100 days, one word echoes: gratitude. I’m grateful for the warm welcome from our staff, the guidance of our board, and the generosity of stakeholders—from ministries and Parliament to corporate partners and civil society—who’ve opened their doors, shared insights, and leaned into our vision.

One of the most powerful moments was standing alongside all four generations of MCL’s Managing Directors—Tido Mhando, Francis Nanai, Bakari Machumu, and myself. That photograph captured continuity, reflection, and promise. As Jim Collins reminds us, “Greatness is not a function of circumstance. Greatness, it turns out, is largely a matter of conscious choice.” And for me, that choice is guided by faith—a belief that leadership is not just a calling, but a stewardship entrusted by God.

Just days into the role, I witnessed our team’s brilliance when Mwananchi was named Most Reliable & Accessible Print Publication at the Samia Kalamu Awards 2025. Julius Maricha was honoured as Best Reporter in Clean Cooking Energy. These weren’t just wins—they were affirmations of our commitment to impactful journalism. They reminded us that facts still matter. Integrity still matters.

Since then, we’ve actively engaged government leaders, MPs, regulators, private sector players, and development partners. Their feedback is shaping our vision. They’ve reminded us that MCL is more than a media house—it’s a national institution with the power to inform, influence, and ignite change.

As we mark 100 days, we’re laying the foundation for the next 1,000. The mission is clear: ReImagine the Future of Media in Tanzania. That means accelerating digital transformation, nurturing storytelling that empowers, and creating inclusive spaces where voices matter—whether in Swahili or English, on paper or online.

Simon Sinek writes, “Leaders are not responsible for the results. Leaders are responsible for the people who are responsible for the results.” I couldn’t agree more. The incredible talent at MCL gives me hope. Together, we’re redesigning systems, building trust, and nurturing innovation.

To our readers, partners, and communities—thank you. Your trust fuels our imagination. And to the entire MCL family: you are the heartbeat of this organization.

So here we are. 100 days in. Just the beginning.

I walk this journey with deep conviction and quiet prayer, trusting that the path ahead is not only shaped by vision and effort, but also by grace.

Now, it’s your turn. If you had one minute with me—what question would you ask, or what advice would you offer? Share your thoughts. This journey is ours, together.