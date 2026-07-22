Tanzania Minister Ole Millya undergoes successful brain tumour surgery in South Africa

Simanjiro. Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation James Ole Millya, who is also Simanjiro Member of Parliament, has undergone surgery to remove a brain tumour in South Africa.

A statement issued on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, by the MP’s secretary, Mr Frank Oleleshwa, says the Deputy Minister underwent the operation on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

“We thank Almighty God that the surgery was conducted successfully and that our MP’s condition continues to improve. Today, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, he is expected to be discharged from the ward to continue with monitoring and recovery,” reads Mr Oleleshwa’s statement.

He said Ole Millya extended his sincere gratitude to citizens, leaders and all Tanzanians for their support, messages of encouragement and prayers.

Mr Oleleshwa asked them to continue praying for the Deputy Minister, so that God grants him good health, a speedy recovery, and enables him to return safely to continue serving the nation and the people of Simanjiro.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi through a WhatsApp message, Mr Ole Millya confirmed that his health was improving following the surgery.

“I thank God I am doing well. Thank you to all Tanzanians. Let us pray for good health for one another,” he said.

Some Simanjiro residents have sent messages of support to the ailing minister after learning about his condition.

A CCM member who participated in the party’s parliamentary nomination process in 2025, Lekoko Ngitiri, wished Mr Ole Millya a speedy recovery.

“May Almighty God grant our leader a speedy recovery. The nation relies on you. By God’s grace and through the faith of all Tanzanians, we pray for your quick recovery, Hon MP and Deputy Minister. May God heal you quickly,” writes Mr Ngitiri.

“Very sorry, Hon Ole Millya. We pray that God makes things easier for you so that you can recover quickly and return to your normal state,” writes Mr Lazaro Lekaita.