Tanzania moves to strengthen construction sector with new laws and policy

Dar es Salaam. The ministry of Works is preparing new pieces of legislation aimed at enhancing quality, safety, and professionalism in Tanzania’s construction sector.

The announcement was made over the weekend during the second graduation ceremony of registered architects and quantity surveyors, organised by the Architects and Quantity Surveyors Registration Board (AQRB).

Speaking at the event, the Director of Technical and Electrical Services in the ministry of Works, Mwanahamisi Kitogo, said reforms were already at an advanced stage, with the Building Act expected to play a central role in tightening oversight of construction activities across the country.

“We are in the process of formulating new legislation on construction to achieve better results. The Building Act is at an advanced stage and will ensure that construction projects are regulated, preventing citizens from building randomly without proper guidance or approval,” she said.

Ms Kitogo explained that the government was also reviewing the national construction policy, a process that has brought together a wide range of professionals in the industry.

The revised policy is expected to introduce a systematic identification code for construction processes, bringing uniformity and ensuring accountability.

“The construction sector remains one of the key drivers of national development. To maintain quality and safety, it is critical that all construction work is carried out by registered professionals and in accordance with approved procedures,” she noted.

She further urged professionals to embrace technological changes shaping the industry, particularly in design, project management, and materials.

“Technology is evolving, and so must our solutions. Be exemplary to the upcoming generation,” she told graduates.

One of the graduands, Ms Patricia Bandora, highlighted the importance of adhering to professional standards, noting that construction should not only prioritise safety and quality but also affordability.

“I encourage communities to always work with registered professionals. It is the only way we can guarantee safe and sustainable development,” she said.

AQRB Registrar, Mr Daniel Matondo, echoed similar sentiments, cautioning professionals against allowing unqualified individuals to take part in construction projects.

He said the practice often results in substandard work, inflated costs, and safety hazards.

He reminded stakeholders that commercial buildings, government institutions, fuel stations, supermarkets, and places of worship must comply with existing laws, including mandatory registration with AQRB.

“As Tanzania advances with these legislative and regulatory reforms, our vision is clear: a construction industry rooted in professionalism, integrity, safety, and sustainable growth,” Mr Matondo said.

The Director of Registration and Professional Development at AQRB, Mr Bundala Robert, praised the graduates for their achievement, describing it as a milestone for both the individuals and the sector.

“These efforts encourage more citizens to work with qualified professionals at affordable costs,” he said.

According to AQRB, the latest graduates, who completed their studies between October 2024 and May 2025, bring the total number of registered professionals to 1,708, alongside 489 professional firms as of August this year.