How to organise and hold productive executive meetings – 6

By Muhsin Salim Masoud

This article continues from last week’s fifth part in which I began discussing qualitative factors to be considered by meeting participants when making decisions. Today I will emphasise the importance of members observing confidentiality and independence during meetings.

Discussions should be guided by an awareness of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. Members are encouraged to consider the triple bottom line concept – people, planet and profit – rather than focusing solely on profit. This means evaluating the impact of each decision, not only on financial outcomes but also on the well-being of people and the health of the planet we all share.

When making decisions, members should consider Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which comprises four key dimensions as identified by Archie B. Carroll – decisions must ensure that the organisation is profitable, legally compliant, ethically justifiable and philanthropic. Balancing these aspects helps build a sustainable and respected organisation.

Another approach to ensuring positive long-term decisions in meetings is to consider the five pillars of prosperity advocated by M. Yaqoub Mirza in his 2014 book Five Pillars of Prosperity. According to this framework, organisations should focus on generating revenues, promoting savings, encouraging investment, managing expenditure wisely and, importantly, giving back to society.

Members of boards and management teams need to be exposed to training and practical examples of these concepts to enable them to make quality decisions that ensure the long-term survival of organisations they lead. Another crucial aspect for conducting effective meetings is confidentiality, which must be strictly observed by all members, including those with dissenting views. Members should not share any information discussed in meetings with outsiders before it is officially decided which information can be made public through proper channels.

Having a dissenting opinion does not grant a member the right to disclose their position externally. If asked by any outsider, members must communicate that the meeting’s decisions were made jointly by all participants. It is unacceptable for issues discussed in meetings to become public before or soon after meetings end. Chairpersons have a continuous responsibility to remind members to uphold confidentiality and protect the integrity of discussions.

Members must exercise independence when making decisions instead of acting as puppets for others, whether those are fellow members or external parties seeking to advance their personal interests. They should draw on their own experience and judgment and reject any pressure to promote interests that conflict with ethical standards and the genuine welfare of the stakeholders they represent. This approach ensures decisions positively impact the organisation’s long-term success.

Some years ago prior to an interview, the chairman of the panel told me that before I gave my evaluation I should look at him for a positive or negative signal and make my decisions based on his interests. I didn’t respond at the time, but for the rest of the session, I made sure not to look at him and instead I made my decisions independently. As a member, I knew my responsibility was not to simply push through whatever the chairman wanted, otherwise it would have been of no use for me being there in the first place.

During my time in organisations I worked for, I refused to engage in contacting members of various meetings beforehand. I always advocated independent thinking. Sometimes this stance cost me, as others likely made contacts before meetings. However, I stood by my principles and the few times that I was convinced to act differently, it always backfired.

It is important that board members communicate with the CEO ahead of meetings about any concerns instead of bringing up unexpected issues during the session. Likewise, the CEO should handle any sensitive or off-agenda topics with senior management outside the meeting. Surprising someone during a meeting not only creates awkwardness but can also damage trust and respect, ultimately disrupting the flow and effectiveness of the meeting. To ensure meetings remain focused, professional and productive, these kinds of ambushes should be avoided.

Last but not least in terms of importance in conducting effective meetings is observing proper etiquette. Meetings should be held in a conducive environment where members can sit comfortably and easily see and hear one another. The room’s conditions, including temperature and lighting, should be well-regulated, not too hot or cold to maintain focus and comfort throughout the session.

In next week’s seventh part of this series, I will present more insights into etiquettes to be observed during meetings. I will also discuss the importance of observing discipline when meetings are conducted.