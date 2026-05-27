Tanzania MPs demand firm diplomatic response to US sanctions bill

Dar es Salaam. Members of Parliament on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, engaged in a heated debate over a proposed United States Senate bill seeking sanctions against Tanzania, as the government said it would respond through diplomatic channels and had invited the bill’s sponsors to visit the country and assess the situation firsthand

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, told MPs that Tanzania’s Embassy in Washington, led by Ambassador Dr Elsie Sia Kanza, had been instructed to engage with the concerns raised by US Senators.

He said the matter would be handled through formal diplomatic procedures, stressing that Tanzania remained committed to preserving its long-standing relationship with the United States while defending its sovereignty.

The debate took place during discussion of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation’s Sh359.3 billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year.

The bill in question was introduced on May 20 by US Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Ted Cruz. Titled the Reassessing the United States–Tanzania Bilateral Relationship Act, it calls for a review of bilateral relations between Washington and Dar es Salaam and proposes possible sanctions in response to alleged human rights violations and political repression following Tanzania’s October 29, 2025 General Election.

The proposed legislation reportedly includes visa restrictions on certain individuals, a reassessment of security cooperation and a review of economic and diplomatic engagement between the two countries. It also cites alleged excessive use of force during election-related unrest, disruptions to internet services, denial of medical services to injured persons and arrests linked to demonstrations.

During the parliamentary debate, MPs called for calm but firm diplomatic engagement to protect Tanzania’s international relations.

Specials Seats MP (Workers), Mariam Mungula, informed the House about the proposed legislation, warning that it could affect bilateral relations if not handled carefully.

She urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomats and technical experts to intensify engagement with their US counterparts.

“If possible, even the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs should travel to the United States so that we use diplomacy to resolve this matter,” she said.

Mungula further cautioned that the proposed sanctions, if adopted, could affect individuals including government officials and security personnel.

Mtama MP Nape Nnauye (CCM) said Tanzania had demonstrated resilience in handling internal challenges and should not be undermined by external pressure.

“President Samia [Samia Suluhu Hassan] has stood firm and shown leadership in difficult times. This has sent a message globally that even when we face challenges, we are capable of resolving them ourselves,” he said.

He said that Tanzania should continue to remind its international partners that it is a sovereign state that values cooperation but will not accept attempts to undermine its independence.

“We are ready to work with them as friends, but this country is free. We did not receive our independence as a gift; we fought for it,” he said.

Bunda MP Esther Bulaya (CCM) said Tanzania’s long-standing relationship with the United States should be preserved through constructive dialogue, warning that misunderstanding could harm cooperation in key sectors.

She said it was important for international partners to engage relevant parliamentary committees before advancing such legislative proposals, adding that some of the allegations contained in the bill were not consistent with the situation on the ground.

Singida West MP Elibariki Kingu (CCM) said Tanzania’s non-aligned foreign policy should not be misinterpreted as weakness.

He said the country had taken deliberate steps to strengthen political openness, including supporting reconciliation and expanding democratic space.

“Our foreign policy is based on independence and balance. We must not allow our dignity as a nation to be compromised,” he said.

ACT-Wazalendo MP Addo Shaibu took a different view, arguing that the principle of non-alignment should not prevent Tanzania from speaking out against injustice globally.

He said the country should remain consistent in defending human rights and accountability, whether domestically or internationally, and warned against silence in the face of alleged abuses anywhere in the world.

Responding to MPs’ concerns, Minister Kombo said the Government would handle the matter through diplomatic engagement, adding that Tanzania would continue to protect its national interests while maintaining constructive relations with international partners.

“After the elections, the President gave me a very important responsibility, which I cannot detail here,” he said.

He added that the Government had already taken steps to address the concerns raised and would continue engaging diplomatically.

“We will respond through diplomatic channels. We have already written and invited them to come and see for themselves what they are claiming. They say there is violence, but they have never been here. We want them to come and see how Tanzanians live and resolve their challenges,” he said.