Zanzibar plans airline, rail system in Sh1.8 trillion budget

Unguja. The Ministry of Construction and Transport has requested Sh1.8 trillion for the 2026/27 financial year to implement eight priority areas, including the establishment of a Zanzibar airline company and preparations for the introduction of a public railway transport system.

Presenting the ministry’s estimates in the House of Representatives on May 26, 2026, the Minister for Works and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, said Sh1.7 trillion of the budget is allocated for development projects, with Sh1.2 trillion expected from the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

“In this budget, the government through the Ministry of Works and Transport plans to establish a Zanzibar airline company and begin preparations for the introduction of public transport by rail,” Dr Khalid said.

The ministry plans to construct 445.25 kilometres of roads in Unguja and Pemba. Of these, 159.5 kilometres will be trunk roads, 82.73 kilometres urban roads, 156.82 kilometres rural roads, and 46.2 kilometres tourism link roads aimed at boosting economic and social activities as well as attracting investment.

The ministry will also undertake routine maintenance, including pothole repairs, cleaning, and procurement of road maintenance equipment.

It also plans to improve stormwater drainage systems through the construction of culverts and drainage channels in various parts of Zanzibar Town.

In the aviation sector, the ministry will continue upgrading airport infrastructure, including the construction of Pemba Airport, the second phase of Terminal 2, and apron expansion at Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA). On maritime transport, Dr Khalid said the government will continue developing port infrastructure, including the Mangapwani Integrated Port, a passenger and cargo port at Mpigaduri, and other port facilities to improve marine transport services. The ministry also plans to install modern road safety cameras, street lighting, road signage, pedestrian walkways, and pedestrian bridges in high-traffic areas to reduce accidents.

“We will also construct pedestrian walkways and footbridges in congested areas to reduce road accidents,” Dr Khalid said.

He added that the ministry will review policies, laws, regulations and guidelines to improve service delivery in the construction and transport sector.

In his remarks, the chairman of the House of Representatives’ Infrastructure, Lands and ICT Committee, Mr Mihayo Juma N’hunga urged the government to ensure better access for communities along road corridors by constructing walkways and improving pedestrian access.

The committee also recommended installation of road signs, guardrails and street lighting to reduce accidents, and called for strict legal action against those damaging infrastructure.

During debate, legislators acknowledged progress in road construction but raised concerns over poor maintenance and protection of infrastructure.

Mkwajuni MP Sulubu Kidongo Amour (CCM) said although roads have been constructed, their maintenance remains a challenge.

“Roads are being built nicely, but they are not being protected. People are even dumping construction materials on them,” he said.

Wawi MP Bakar Hamad Bakar said some residents affected by airport expansion projects are still awaiting compensation.

Chambani MP Mahmoud Shineni Ali (ACT-Wazalendo) said many roads lack proper drainage, causing inconvenience to residents, and questioned the level of fines imposed by road safety authorities.