Tanzania needs urgent dialysis access for mothers at Muhimbili

Dar es Salaam. The Executive Director of Muhimbili National Hospital Dr Delilah Kimambo has urged urgent policy measures to ensure mothers suffering from postpartum acute kidney injury (AKI) receive immediate dialysis, calling the condition one of the most devastating complications in maternal health.

Speaking during International Women’s Day celebrations, she said mothers who have just given life should not struggle to survive due to kidney failure.

“I urge authorities to consider special exemption policies that guarantee prompt and sustained haemodialysis for women affected by postpartum AKI,” she said.

The director stressed that protecting mothers safeguards families and future generations, making maternal health interventions a national priority. She also called for stronger community education to prevent complications that may lead to kidney injury during pregnancy or childbirth.

“Raising awareness among families and communities is critical to ensuring safe labour and delivery while reducing the risk of kidney-related complications,” she said.

The event, themed “Give to Gain”, highlighted mentorship, support, and collaboration as key to advancing women in medicine. Health professionals, policymakers, and stakeholders reflected on women’s role in health leadership, research, and clinical practice.

The Guest of Honour praised President Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying her role as the nation’s first female head of state demonstrates that women belong in every sphere of leadership.

NESOT Vice President, Dr Sudakshina Ghosh, reaffirmed the society’s commitment to strengthening kidney health services and supporting nephrology professionals across Tanzania.

Since 2012, NESOT has focused on developing national kidney care guidelines, enhancing education and capacity building, advocating for supportive policies, and fostering cross-sector collaboration.

Dr Ghosh noted Tanzania’s growing representation of women in nephrology, with female specialists forming a significant part of the kidney care workforce. About 40 nephrologists are currently providing services nationwide, shaping leadership and improving patient-centred care.