TRA moves to simplify tax compliance for sugarcane farmers and businesses

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) plans to simplify tax compliance procedures for sugarcane farmers and other businesses following concerns over the process of obtaining Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs) and other tax-related challenges.

TRA Commissioner General Yusuph Mwenda announced the plan yesterday during a visit to Kilombero Sugar Factory and a meeting with businesspeople in Kilombero District, Morogoro Region.

At the factory, Mr Mwenda said TRA would establish a team of experts to examine the operations and records of sugarcane farmers supplying sugar factories and identify ways to help them comply with tax laws.

The team would work for 30 days, reviewing databases maintained by sugar factories to determine how the process of obtaining TINs for sugarcane farmers could be simplified, enabling them to meet their tax obligations without unnecessary barriers.

Mr Mwenda said TRA was committed to improving the tax payment environment and addressing challenges that could hinder business operations and economic activities.

He commended Kilombero Sugar Company for complying with tax laws and called for closer cooperation among TRA, sugar factories and farmers to support the growth of the sugar sector and the national economy.

During a separate meeting with businesspeople in Kilombero District, Mr Mwenda assured traders that businesses would not be closed because of tax issues, stressing that TRA wanted to work with them to ensure compliance without disrupting their operations.

He said the authority would continue listening to traders’ concerns and seeking solutions through improved communication and cooperation with the business community.

Mr Mwenda also urged traders to meet their tax obligations voluntarily and on time. He said TRA would continue providing tax education across the country to help people understand their rights and responsibilities.

Kilombero District Commissioner Dastan Kyoba called on businesspeople to cooperate with TRA and comply with tax laws and procedures, saying this would help their businesses grow and contribute to the development of the district and the country.

Businesspeople in the district thanked TRA for the visit, saying the meeting had given them an opportunity to raise concerns and seek clarification on various tax-related issues.

Kilombero Sugar Factory Finance Director Fakihi Fadhili also thanked Mr Mwenda for the visit and TRA’s efforts to improve the business environment.