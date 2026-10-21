Tanzania researchers turn sisal waste into animal feed, fertiliser and energy

Tanga. Waste from sisal processing, long regarded as an industrial by-product, could be turned into animal feed, organic fertiliser and energy, researchers have said.

Research findings presented yesterday show the potential to convert sisal waste into economically valuable products while reducing waste and environmental challenges facing processing factories.

Presenting the findings, Dr Aziza Konyo, a lecturer and researcher at the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology, said the study sought to find productive uses for the large volumes of sisal waste generated by factories but not fully utilised.

She said only about four to six percent of the raw material used in sisal production was converted into white fibre, leaving a large proportion of the material requiring alternative uses.

“The study sought to address the problem of large volumes of waste generated by sisal factories by using the residues to produce high-protein animal feed and fertiliser without industrial chemicals,” Dr Konyo said.

She explained that the researchers used Black Soldier Fly technology, in which the larvae are fed sisal waste and harvested after 14 to 18 days.

The larvae are then dried and used as a high-protein ingredient in animal feed. The remaining material can be processed into organic fertiliser to help restore soil fertility and supply nutrients needed for plant growth, including nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK), according to laboratory tests conducted as part of the study.

Professor Anthony Mshandete, the project’s lead researcher at the Nelson Mandela institution, said the research was part of wider efforts to find productive uses for agricultural waste, including sisal and coffee residues, through value-addition technologies.

He said the project involved Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia and Denmark and sought to establish how agricultural residues could be converted into other products to support farming and industrial development.

Researchers are also examining the potential to generate energy by combining sisal waste with other agricultural residues, while improving technologies to make the process sustainable and environmentally friendly, Prof Mshandete said.

He added that the study was exploring the use of sisal-derived wood materials in various products. Researchers are assessing the environmental implications and technological requirements before large-scale investment can be considered.

Sisal Board of Tanzania director general Saddy Kambona said the board was working with researchers to identify ways of increasing the crop’s value and turning its waste into new economic opportunities for the sector.