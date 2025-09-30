Tanzania picks UAE firm in landmark armoured vehicles deal

Kibaha. Tanzania has signed a groundbreaking partnership with Streit Group FZ-LLC of the United Arab Emirates to manufacture, repair, and sell armoured vehicles, a move set to bolster both industrial growth and national security.

The agreement, signed on Monday, September 29, 2025 at the Tanzania Automotive Technology Centre (TATC) in Nyumbu, Kibaha, is the first of its kind in Africa.

It is expected to enhance local technological capacity, create jobs for engineers and technicians, and position Tanzania as a hub for defence manufacturing in the region.

Defence and National Service minister Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, who officiated the event, described the partnership as a milestone in the government’s drive to build an industrial economy.

“We shall begin with military vehicles, but the scope will widen to institutional vehicles and eventually exports within the East African market,” Dr Tax said, urging Tanzanians to approach the opportunity with discipline and professionalism.

She said discussions for the deal began in 2022, involving experts from both sides, before culminating in Monday’s formal signing.

TATC board chair, Lieutenant General (rtd) Wyajonea Mathew Kisamba, said the initiative would particularly benefit young Tanzanians, especially graduates from technical institutions.

Lieutenant General (rtd) Wyajonea Mathew Kisamba, who was Tanzania’s ambassador in Moscow, Russsia where he was also accredited to Belarus, Georgia and other Commonwealth of Independent States from 2014 to 2018, said the deal will offer young Tanzanians with direct access to advanced automotive technology, skills transfer and employment.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Jacob John Mkunda said the venture is a strategic investment in national security, reflecting Tanzania’s ambition for military and technological self-reliance. He noted that Streit Group will transfer expertise to local engineers, leaving long-term benefits for the country.

Streit Group CEO Guerman Goutorov said Tanzania was selected for its economic, political, and geographical advantages, making it an ideal base for distributing armoured vehicles across East and Central Africa.

Residents near the Nyumbu facility expressed optimism that the project would open new job opportunities and elevate Tanzania’s standing in global armoured vehicle production.

Founded over three decades ago, Streit Group is one of the world’s largest armoured vehicle manufacturers, headquartered in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and supplying more than 100 countries.

TATC, commonly known as Nyumbu, was established in 1985 and has long been involved in research, manufacturing, repair, and innovation of civilian and military vehicles.

STREIT Group markets itself as a world-leading privately-owned armored vehicle manufacturer with 30 years of industry experience, according to Information available on its website.