Why emerging artistes increasingly need support to succeed

Dar es Salaam. Emerging artistes face growing challenges in today’s competitive creative landscape, including limited access to funding, exposure, and professional networks.

The rise of digital platforms has increased opportunities but also intensified competition, making it harder for new talent to stand out.

Many lack resources for high‑quality production, marketing, and legal protection while navigating complex copyright issues.

Support, through mentorship, funding, training, exposure platforms, and industry connections, is essential to help emerging artistes refine their craft, build sustainable careers, and break into both local and global markets.

As the country welcomes a wave of emerging artistes every day, many discovered through social media, platforms such as TikTok have become launch pads for young talent, enabling them to showcase music, build followings, and gain recognition without the traditional industry barriers.

Yet despite growing visibility, talent alone is insufficient to survive in the competitive music business.

Many new artistes start strongly, releasing catchy singles and gaining local attention. But within months, some disappear from the scene.

Industry insiders say the reasons are familiar: lack of guidance, limited resources, and little understanding of the business side of music.

“It’s not uncommon for young artistes to have a strong voice or catchy songs but lack the knowledge to manage their careers,” says artiste manager Godfrey Abel.

“They may score one hit, but without mentorship, promotion, and proper planning, the music fades, and so does their visibility,” he added.

Recognising this gap, Igloo Entertainment has positioned itself as more than just a record label.

The company acts as a hub dedicated to nurturing and developing emerging musical talent.

According to Igloo founder and CEO, Ms Natasha Stambuli, the goal is to ensure artistes are prepared not only creatively but also professionally.

“Our mission is to tap into areas not fully explored. We work closely with emerging artistes to ensure they are ready for the world stage. Talent alone is not enough; preparation and guidance are key,” she explains.

Ms Stambuli emphasises that Igloo Entertainment is committed to holistic artiste development.

“From infrastructure and production support to education on the music business and professional growth, we provide artistes with the tools they need to succeed,” she adds.

The hub also plans collaborations with government agencies, record labels, streaming platforms, and brands to create opportunities for exposure and career growth.

According to Ms Stambuli, the ultimate aim is to push culture forward and ensure Tanzania leaves its mark on the global music stage.

The National Arts Council (Basata) has welcomed such initiatives, viewing them as crucial to building a sustainable music industry.

“It gives us hope that more investors are looking to contribute to the entertainment industry,” says Basata Executive Secretary, Dr Kedmon Mapana.

“The environment for the industry in Tanzania, including legal frameworks and regulations, is increasingly conducive to growth. Hubs such as Igloo are not just agencies; they are platforms that can take Tanzanian artistes to the international market,” he adds.

For many emerging artistes, such support is a lifeline. Without it, talented individuals often struggle to navigate contracts, manage finances, or use digital streaming platforms effectively.

This knowledge gap can lead to missed opportunities and early career setbacks.

“I had so much talent, but I didn’t know how to promote my music or get gigs outside my neighbourhood. If I had access to mentorship and guidance earlier, things could have been very different,” he said.

Producers and industry veterans stress that sustainable careers require a mix of talent, strategy, and mentorship.

While passion fuels creativity, it is guidance, education, and networking that allow emerging artistes to turn their art into long-term careers.

Igloo Entertainment seeks to fill this gap, offering a structured environment where young musicians can learn, grow, and prepare for global opportunities.

As Tanzania’s music industry expands, the role of creative hubs and mentorship programmes becomes increasingly important.