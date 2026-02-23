Tanzania PM Nchemba orders installation of scanner at Namanga One Stop Border Post

Arusha. Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has directed authorities to install a cargo inspection scanner at the Namanga One Stop Border Post (OSBP) within the current financial year to ease inspection of goods and improve tax collection efficiency.

He warned that if the machine is not delivered by July 2026, the Prime Minister’s Office will procure it directly.

The directive was issued on Monday, February, 23, 2026, when he addressed residents of Namanga town in Longido District during his ongoing tour of Arusha Region.

The premier instructed Deputy Minister for Finance, Mr Mshamu Ali Munde to direct the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) commissioner general to ensure the scanner is procured, installed and operational within the current fiscal year.

He said Namanga is a key commercial hub and praised the strong relations between Tanzania and Kenya, urging residents to maintain good neighbourliness.

He added that the Maasai community remains one of the social groups linking the two countries.

“At government level, whenever we meet, the President sends us to resolve challenges so that citizens can trade freely and undertake economic activities to improve their livelihoods,” he said.

“I am aware we have needed this scanner for a long time. The time for discussions has passed. Procurement should already have been completed. The machine must be delivered, installed and operational within this financial year. If it is not here by July, we will buy it through the Prime Minister’s Office,” he added.

On preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament, Dr Nchemba said the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Prime Minister's Office–Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG) should strengthen border arrangements, as increased cross-border movement is expected during the competition across the East African Community (EAC).

“We are co-hosting these games and people will be moving across borders to follow matches. We must prepare to facilitate smooth travel,” he said.

Earlier, Arusha Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla, said trade and security along the Tanzania–Kenya border remain stable, attributing the situation to peace and cooperation between residents on both sides.

“The border is safe and business activities are thriving. Stability has enabled communities to benefit and continue living peacefully,” he said.

During the meeting, local youth representative and a livestock specialist, Mr Habib Mohamed, urged the government to simplify access to loans to enable young entrepreneurs to secure capital.

He also called for allocation of land for youth to expand livestock and agribusiness ventures, noting that their Kenyan counterparts have better storage facilities and warehouses.

“Our neighbours are ahead because they have proper storage infrastructure. We need similar support to compete commercially,” he said.

Separately, Dr Nchemba directed the Longido district commissioner to remove construction materials placed by an alleged land encroacher on property legally owned by a resident, after court rulings upheld her ownership.