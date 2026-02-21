Challenges await Prime Minister Mwigulu on Arusha visit

Arusha. As Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, prepares for a three-day official visit to Arusha region, local residents have shared their expectations for the tour.

Dr Mwigulu is scheduled to visit three districts in Arusha from Sunday, February 22 to Tuesday, 24, 2026. Residents hope the visit will address key challenges, including land disputes, poor road infrastructure, and limited access to water.

Some expressed confidence that, as he has previously listened to and resolved citizens’ complaints elsewhere, the Prime Minister will also tackle long-standing issues in Arusha.

Speaking to The Citizen's sister newspaper Mwananchi on Saturday, February 21, 2026, residents said land disputes and deteriorating roads have severely affected social and economic activities.

A resident of Muriet Ward, Mr Elias Jonathan, said the lack of clean, safe water forces residents to spend long hours fetching it.

“Sometimes we suffer when water supply is cut without prior notice. We have heard of large water projects, yet we still face water shortages without warning,” he said.

Another resident of Arusha City, Mr Naiman Laizer added that many roads, including internal ones, are in poor condition, causing traffic congestion and disrupting economic activities.

“Many internal roads are in a terrible state. We have raised our concerns repeatedly, and we believe that with the Prime Minister visiting as the government’s chief executive, he will help solve this issue. We hope the roads will be repaired,” he said.

Another resident, Ms Neema Wilfred, said land disputes remain a major challenge in the region, especially in peripheral areas.

“Some people are exploited due to lack of knowledge of laws and procedures. Others have taken their cases to various offices but no action has been taken. We hope that when he listens to these complaints, solutions will be found,” she said.

“There are many disputes, including between districts and villages. We believe that with his visit, many disputes will be resolved, and vulnerable citizens who do not know where to turn will get justice,” she added.

RC speaks on the visit

Addressing the tour, Arusha Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla said the Prime Minister will undertake a three-day working visit covering Arusha, Arumeru, and Longido districts.

He said during the visit, Dr Nchemba will inspect, inaugurate, and lay foundation stones for various projects, and hold public meetings to hear citizens’ grievances.

Mr Makalla said the Prime Minister will begin in Arumeru District tomorrow (Sunday), laying the foundation stone for a modern hostel at Nelson Mandela African Institute of Science and Technology (NM-AIST), inspecting expansion works at Oturmet District Hospital, and holding a public meeting at Ngaramtoni.

On Monday, February 23, 2026, he will be in Longido District to receive updates on a major water project in Sinya Ward, inaugurate Sinya Secondary School, visit the One Stop Border Post in Namanga, and conclude the day with a public meeting in Namanga.

On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, the Prime Minister will conclude the tour in Arusha District, inspecting the main bus terminal development in Bondeni City, laying the foundation stone for Kilombero Market, and holding a public meeting at the market.

“After completing these three days, he will proceed to Dodoma for other official duties and later continue visits to three other districts — Monduli, Karatu, and Ngorongoro," said Mr Makala.