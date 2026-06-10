Tanzania police arrest four over murder of Chinese businessman in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. Police in Dar es Salaam have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of Chinese businessman Bhaozang Ge, owner of XIL Li, a plastic bottle recycling factory in Mabibo in the city.

Mr Ge was allegedly killed by security guards at his factory on the night of May 15–16, 2026.

His body was cremated in Dar es Salaam on May 24, and the ashes were flown to China on May 27 for burial.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Jumanne Muliro said the suspects were arrested following extensive investigations launched after the killing.

The incident, he said, shocked the businessman’s relatives, friends and employees, prompting police to work with other investigative agencies to trace those responsible.

According to Mr Muliro, two suspects were arrested in Namanga while attempting to cross the border, while the other two were apprehended in Mabibo, where they had allegedly gone into hiding.

“The murder caused panic among the deceased’s relatives, friends and people who knew him, prompting the Police Force to launch an in-depth investigation in collaboration with other investigative agencies,” he said.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects conspired to attack the businessman before killing him and stealing Sh9 million from the factory.

“After committing the crime, they took the money and fled to different parts of the country believing they could evade justice. However, our investigation tracked them down and led to their arrest,” Mr Muliro said.

The suspects are Godson Simon, alias Laizer (25), of Olkolili in Siha District, Kilimanjaro Region; Elisha Saitoti, alias Luqmay (24), of Mkonde in Handeni District, Tanga Region; Godfrey Laban, alias Mollel (30), of Makongo in Kinondoni District, Dar es Salaam; and Godson Pineli, alias Lisika (24), of Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam.

Mr Muliro said some of the suspects had admitted involvement in the crime and disclosed how part of the stolen money was spent.

He said police had seized several cattle allegedly purchased with proceeds of the crime and were retaining them as exhibits.

“All legal procedures for securing and documenting the exhibits are ongoing. The suspects will be taken through the relevant legal processes, including referral to the National Prosecutions Office before being arraigned in court,” he said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court after investigations and related legal procedures are completed.

Mr Muliro reiterated the police force’s commitment to combating crime and warned that offenders would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He also thanked members of the public for assisting investigators with information that contributed to the arrests.