Tanzania reaffirms global partnerships to fast-track climate, conservation goals

Dar es Salaam. The government has reaffirmed its commitment to deepen cooperation with development partners to accelerate the implementation of Tanzania’s environmental conservation and climate change priorities at both national and global levels.

This was stated on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Dar es Salaam by the Permanent Secretary in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Dr Richard Muyungi.

He was speaking with the head of the Sustainable Environment Programme at the British High Commission in Tanzania, Mr Euan Davidson.

Dr Muyungi said President Samia Suluhu Hassan has put in place key national strategies and plans on environmental protection and climate action, which require sustained momentum and strong collaboration with development partners.

Among the major frameworks guiding these efforts, he noted, is the National Development Vision 2050, whose third pillar focuses on environmental conservation and building resilience to climate change.

“The strategy is expected to play a critical role in supporting Tanzania’s ambition to attain upper-middle-income country status by 2050,” he said.

He also highlighted carbon trading as a growing national priority, explaining that the government has already established an enabling environment for stakeholders by setting up both national and international mechanisms.

“These include the establishment of the National Carbon Monitoring Centre (NCMC),” he said.

According to Dr Muyungi, Tanzania has already developed regulations and guidelines governing carbon trading, while the NCMC has begun operations with a board of directors and a technical committee tasked with reviewing and approving carbon project proposals.

Another key government priority, he said, is the promotion of clean cooking energy across communities to reduce environmental degradation and improve public health.

He said the campaign is being championed nationally and internationally by President Hassan.

Dr Muyungi further noted that Tanzania is continuing the implementation of its Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3), which outlines the country’s commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening environmental resilience in line with global climate action efforts.

On his part, the head of the Sustainable Environment Programme at the British High Commission, Mr Davidson said they are ready to strengthen collaboration with the Vice President’s Office to advance Tanzania’s environmental and climate change agenda.