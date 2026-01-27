Tanzania Revenue Authority boosts monthly collections by Sh400bn through improved border controls

Dar es Salaam. Tax collections by the Customs Department have risen by a remarkable Sh400 billion per month over the past year, following major investments in mechanisms to curb leakages at border points.

The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Commissioner General, Mr Yusuph Mwenda, said the department is now collecting an average of Sh1.2 trillion per month, up from Sh800 billion almost a year ago.

“To improve efficiency in revenue collection and border protection, TRA has invested in professional training for customs officers and modern technology,” Mr Mwenda said during an event to mark International Customs Day.

Revenue growth stems from stricter enforcement of regulations governing goods entering and leaving the country, ensuring compliance with national laws, international agreements, and health, public safety, and environmental standards.

“Among these investments is the purchase of 57 scanners worth $90 million, used to detect smuggling and prevent the importation of hazardous goods,” he added.

Over the past year, the Customs Department has successfully curtailed counterfeit, substandard, and hazardous products, as well as legally prohibited items, protecting consumers, safeguarding the environment, and supporting fair competition for local businesses.

Mr Mwenda noted that the department will continue strengthening cooperation with customs authorities in East African Community member states to combat cross-border crime and enhance government revenue.

Speaking at the same event, Commissioner of Customs, Mr Juma Hassan, said the occasion provides an opportunity to reaffirm the department’s commitment to shielding society from risks posed by counterfeit goods, narcotics, and other hazardous items.

“Customs cannot operate effectively without the support of other stakeholders, including government institutions and business operators,” he said. “Their participation is vital in ensuring that Tanzanians receive the services they deserve.”