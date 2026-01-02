Record December collection pushes TRA’s Q2 revenue to Sh9.8 trillion

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) collected Sh9.8 trillion in the second quarter of the 2025/26 financial year (October–December), achieving 101.45 percent of the quarterly target of Sh9.66 trillion.

This represents a growth of 12.26 percent compared to the Sh8.73 trillion collected in the same quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.

Briefing journalists in Dar es Salaam, TRA Commissioner General Yusuf Mwenda said that monthly performance during the quarter was led by December 2025, when revenue collections reached Sh4.13 trillion the highest monthly collection ever recorded by TRA surpassing the previous record of Sh3.58 trillion collected in December 2024.

“As a result, the average monthly collection for the period July-December 2025/26 rose to Sh3.13 trillion, up from Sh2.75 trillion recorded during the same period in the previous financial year.”

He said for the first half of the 2025/26 financial year (July–December), TRA collected a total of Sh18.77 trillion, equivalent to an efficiency rate of 103.7 percent against a target of Sh18.10 trillion.

“This reflects a growth of 13.6 percent compared to the Sh16.52 trillion collected in the corresponding period of the 2024/25 financial year.

The growth in revenue collections is attributed to improved efficiency in tax administration, strengthened compliance measures, and ongoing government initiatives aimed at stimulating economic activity and broadening the tax base.

“The government has built a resilient economy. In October, November, and December, taxpayer confidence had declined, but we continued to perform well and did not fall below the required collection targets.”

He noted that the record revenue collection has grown due to good economic policies and an economy that can withstand shocks.

“We thank TRA staff for their high level of commitment and hard work, which is reflected in this growth.”

According to him it is a sign that the country can rely on domestic revenue and that, by working together, the country can stand on its own without increasing the tax burden on taxpayers.

“We will continue to listen to and engage taxpayers, and by 2026 we are prepared to expand the tax base, enforce tax laws to combat tax evasion, and strengthen our staff through professionalism.”

He noted that in 2026, they will launch an Integrated Domestic Revenue System. New systems will be introduced, removing inconvenience and enabling many services to be done online, reducing the need for taxpayers to visit offices and eliminating unnecessary assessments.

“We will improve services for taxpayers by interfacing with other systems that support decision-making through tax collection databases.