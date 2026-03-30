Tanzania Revenue Authority rolls out new billing system to tighten fuel control

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has introduced a new billing number system for the loading and offloading of fuel at storage depots, aimed at enhancing transparency, boosting government revenue collection and ensuring compliance without disrupting supply.

Speaking on March 29, 2026, TRA Commissioner for Customs, Mr Juma Hassan, said the authority, in collaboration with other institutions regulating the petroleum sector, has established a robust mechanism to ensure that all fuel entering the domestic market is duly taxed before being sold.

He said the system clearly distinguishes fuel meant for domestic consumption from that destined for transit to neighbouring countries, thereby preventing untaxed fuel from remaining in the country.

“All fuel entering the domestic market must be taxed before it is released for sale, while transit fuel is strictly monitored to ensure it does not remain in the country without payment of the required duties,” said Mr Hassan.

Under the arrangement, all facilities involved in fuel storage and distribution are required to submit loading plans and daily sales reports, enabling TRA to closely monitor the movement of petroleum products.

Mr Hassan said no fuel would be allowed to leave storage depots or be released into the market before verification that all applicable taxes have been paid in accordance with the law.

“We are closely monitoring the process to ensure that no fuel leaves without tax compliance. This system enables us to account for every litre distributed,” he said.

He noted that stakeholders in the sector, particularly depot operators, have welcomed the new system, saying it has improved transparency and strengthened cooperation between the government and the private sector.

Mr Hassan said that, contrary to earlier concerns, the system has not caused delays in fuel supply but has instead improved efficiency by establishing a more structured regulatory framework.

“This system has not created challenges or delays in fuel distribution at our facilities. On the contrary, it has enhanced discipline and transparency in the sector,” he said.

Moil Energies Country Manager, Mr Sajed Habib Rai, said the new system has strengthened control mechanisms and reduced opportunities for fuel theft and illegal trade.

“It is a very effective system. It ensures there is no fuel loss and has also improved the speed of offloading and distribution,” he said.

Meanwhile, TRA Commissioner General, Mr Yusuph Mwenda said reports alleging delays in fuel distribution at various stations are not supported by initial findings.

He said while some stakeholders had attributed the delays to tighter controls at fuel reception and distribution points, investigations indicate that services are continuing in line with established procedures.

“Our services are being delivered on time, and fuel distribution is following normal demand patterns. There have been no significant changes in the supply system,” said Mr Mwenda.