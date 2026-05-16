ATCL to launch direct Moscow flights this year in Tanzania-Russia deal

Arusha. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) is set to launch direct flights between Tanzania and Russia through Moscow later this year.

The move is expected to boost tourism, business travel and economic ties between the two countries.

The planned route will connect Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar and Moscow via Seychelles using the airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The aviation plan is among 12 major agreements reached between Tanzania and Russia during the Third Session of the Tanzania-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in Arusha on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Apart from aviation, the two countries also agreed to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, energy, education, science and technology, transport, logistics and tourism.

During the meeting, both sides identified several strategic areas aimed at expanding trade, investment and economic development between Tanzania and Russia, with more than 22 additional agreements expected to be finalised and others scheduled for signing during President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s official visit to Russia in June this year.

Speaking after the signing of the first two agreements, the Minister of State in the President’s Office for Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, said discussions on the direct flights had reached the final stages, with operations expected to begin before the end of the year.

“We are now at an advanced stage of discussions to see ATCL operating direct flights from Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar to Moscow, and we believe this will further increase the number of tourists visiting Tanzania,” Prof Mkumbo said.

He said the flights will play a major role in promoting tourism and trade between the two countries, especially as Russia continues to emerge as one of Tanzania’s fast-growing tourism markets, particularly for Zanzibar beach holidays and safari tourism.

Currently, most travellers between Tanzania and Russia rely on connecting flights operated by airlines such as Qatar Airways, Emirates and Turkish Airlines.

Prof Mkumbo said the two countries had also agreed to cooperate in fertiliser production, natural gas development, nuclear energy and investments in ports and transport infrastructure.

In the education sector, he said more than 20,000 Tanzanians have studied in Russia over the years, producing professionals in health, agriculture and education.

Among the two agreements already signed is a language cooperation deal that will see Kiswahili taught in Russian universities, while the Russian language will also be introduced in Tanzanian educational institutions.

Another agreement involves Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences partnering with two Russian institutions in healthcare cooperation and pharmaceutical production.

Russia’s Minister for Economic Development, Maksim Reshetnikov, said trade between Tanzania and Russia has continued to grow rapidly, reaching its highest level in 2025 after increasing by nearly 20 percent.

He said Russia currently exports fertiliser, wheat and cooking oil to Tanzania while importing coffee, tea, tobacco, cashew nuts and fruits from Tanzania.

The minister added that cooperation in transport and infrastructure remains critical in expanding trade and investment, making the planned direct ATCL flights to Moscow an important milestone in strengthening economic relations between the two countries.

For his part, Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, said President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to make a state visit next month to Moscow and Saint Petersburg, where she will also attend the Russian International Business Forum.