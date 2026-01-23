Tanzania’s anti-corruption body intervenes in CCM Peramiho primaries amid bribery claims

Dar es Salaam. The ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has concluded its primaries for the Peramiho parliamentary by-election in Ruvuma Region amid allegations of bribery, insults, smear campaigns and the use of abusive language, developments that have exposed deep internal rifts within the constituency.

A total of 27 aspirants sought the party’s nomination for the by-election scheduled for February 26, 2026. Among them was Mr Victor Mhagama, son of the late former Peramiho Member of Parliament, Ms Jenista Mhagama.

The by-election is being held to fill the vacancy left by Ms Mhagama, who died on December 11, 2025, at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma after suffering heart complications. She represented Peramiho constituency for nearly two decades, from 2005.

CCM opinion polls conducted on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, saw Mr Victor Mhagama emerge victorious ahead of 26 contenders, including senior party officials, former Members of Parliament and retired public servants.

The process now proceeds to deliberations at district, regional and national party levels, which will submit recommendations before the CCM leadership makes a final decision on its candidate.

However, shortly after the results were announced, allegations of bribery, vote manipulation and procedural irregularities surfaced, prompting claims that the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) had intervened and questioned several district-level CCM leaders.

Following the announcement of results on Wednesday night by the Songea Rural District CCM election supervisor, Mr Juma Nambaila, heated exchanges erupted across multiple WhatsApp groups, with party members disputing the credibility of the outcome and alleging the use of fake ballots.

According to official results, Mr Victor Mhagama secured 3,040 votes out of 8,577 valid votes, from a total of 9,167 votes cast, with 590 ballots rejected.

His closest rival, Ms Getrude Haule, garnered 2,913 votes, followed by Dr Joseph Mhagama with 943. Other candidates included Mr Frank Matola (215), Dr Lazaro Kiomba (213), Dr Damas Mapunda (200) and Ms Isabellah Mwampamba (131).

The remaining candidates received fewer votes, ranging from 126 to six, reflecting the highly competitive nature of the contest.

Several party members participating in online discussions alleged that the process was neither free nor fair, claiming that vote tallies from certain wards had been altered to the detriment of Mr Victor Mhagama in favour of the runner-up. They described the alleged actions as fraudulent and called on Takukuru to investigate.

No official clarification was issued within the forums, as exchanges intensified and accusations were traded among members.

CCM response

When contacted, Mr Nambaila dismissed the allegations, stating that the only valid results were those officially announced by the election supervisor.

“I have seen the complaints circulating on social media and received calls from members. There are no fake ballots that have been seized. Anyone with evidence should present it. I cannot announce incorrect results,” he said.

He urged party members to remain calm and allow district and regional organs to submit their reports to the CCM Central Committee, which will make the final determination.

Takukuru clarification

Ruvuma Regional PCCB Commander, Mr Hamza Mwenda, said complaints were expected in a contest involving 27 aspirants.

“Where there are many contenders, complaints are inevitable. Some have merit, others do not. Our responsibility is to receive and assess all complaints. Those with substance are handled through legal procedures, while those without merit are dismissed,” he said.

Mr Mwenda confirmed that the bureau has conducted interviews with several individuals to establish the facts, dismissing claims circulating on social media that arrests had been made.

“We have not arrested Mr Victor Mhagama. He was invited for discussions regarding the complaints and left afterwards. We have also interviewed many others, while some requested additional time to appear,” he said.

He also denied reports that Songea Rural CCM chairperson, Mr Thomas Msolwa, had been arrested, describing the claims as misinformation driven by rivalry among aspirants.

INEC invites applications

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has invited institutions and civil society organisations interested in providing voter education during the Peramiho parliamentary by-election and the Shiwinga ward councillorship by-election in Mbozi to apply.

In a statement, the Director of Elections, Mr Ramadhan Kailima, said applications opened on January 20 and will close on January 29, 2026.

Applicants must be legally registered, have operated in Tanzania for at least six months, have no history of incitement or disruption of peace, and demonstrate experience in voter education.