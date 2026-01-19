Peramiho by-election: Victor Mhagama eyes mother’s seat

Songea. Mr Victor Mhagama, son of the late Jenista Mhagama who died last year, has stepped forward to contest the Peramiho parliamentary seat, which his mother held for more than 20 years under the ruling CCM.

His move places him among a growing number of children of senior politicians within the party seeking to inherit constituencies previously held by their parents after their deaths.

Among them is Mr Omar Kigoda, who picked nomination forms for the Handeni parliamentary seat following the death of his father, Mr Abdallah Kigoda, the constituency’s former MP.

Another is Goodluck Mtinga, the firstborn child of the late Celina Kombani, who contested the Ulanga East parliamentary seat after his mother passed away while serving as MP.

Similarly, Mr Geoffrey Mgimwa, son of Dr William Mgimwa, contested the Kalenga parliamentary seat following his father’s death while in office.

In addition, Mr Salum Turky stepped forward to contest the Mpendae seat after the death of his father, Turkey Taufiq, who had served as MP for the constituency.

However, Mr Mhagama will face stiff competition from five other CCM cadres, including party leaders from Songea Rural, who have also declared their interest in being nominated to contest the seat.

Signs of Mr Mhagama’s intention were visible as early as the funeral service held in Ruvuma Region.

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Mussa Zungu, hinted at it subtly, saying: “The Regional Commissioner is here, the CCM Chairman is here, and the star, our child (Victor), is here. I think if I say it that way, you understand me. Do you understand me?”

The process of collecting and returning nomination forms follows the vacancy of the Peramiho parliamentary seat after Jenista Mhagama’s death on December 11 last year.

Speaking on Sunday, January 18, 2026, the CCM Secretary for Songea Rural District, Mr Juma Nambaila, said the collection of forms began on the same day and will close tomorrow, Monday, January 19.

He named those who have collected forms alongside Mr Mhagama as Emilly Ngaponda, Scholar Ngonyani, Clemence Makaburi, Allen Mhagama, and Rosemery Mashauri.

He urged eligible and interested party members to follow party guidelines and ensure the forms are returned within the stipulated time.