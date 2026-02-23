Tanzania’s anti-drug authority vows crackdown despite looming threats

Dar es Salaam. The Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) Commissioner General, Mr Aretus Lyimo, has revealed that death threats from anonymous sources are among the occupational hazards he faces in the high-stakes war against narcotics.

He insisted, however, that such intimidation has neither shaken his resolve nor that of the authority in dismantling drug networks across Tanzania.

Officers, he said, are equipped with the training and patriotism required to withstand external pressure, guided by a singular commitment to eliminate trafficking and consumption of illicit substances.

Mr Lyimo identified corruption as a principal obstacle in the anti-narcotics campaign, noting that the DCEA has formalised cooperation with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to tackle the vice.

He made the remarks during an exclusive interview with The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, at the authority’s headquarters in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

According to the Commissioner General, many officers on the frontline against drug syndicates have reported being followed or threatened with assassination, with some openly expressing concern for their safety.

“There was a case where an operative reported being tracked by a drone to his residence, allegedly with the intent to carry out an explosive attack. He requested state protection. In some countries, entire military units are deployed in this war, yet personnel are still targeted,” he said.

He conceded that threats from local drug barons persist, but insisted the authority remains prepared. Officers are committed to safeguarding the nation without fear.

“The threats are real; warnings are sent. You may receive a message instantly, but tracing the number often reveals it does not exist,” explained Mr Lyimo.

He said perpetrators employ sophisticated, often untraceable methods, frequently changing SIM cards and devices to conceal their identities.

“They warn that if you do not drop a particular investigation, you will not live to see a given month. Others bluntly instruct you to abandon certain cases,” he added.

Despite this, he maintained that such tactics have not compromised the authority’s performance.

“We are patriots. We have cultivated a culture of courage within the institution. We agreed collectively to operate without fear to protect the country from the scourge of drugs,” he said.

Mr Lyimo underscored that the anti-narcotics campaign is a struggle for the nation’s future.

Drugs, he said, undermine the economy, public health, national security, and social stability.

Without intensified intervention, Tanzania and Africa risk losing an entire generation, with grave consequences for development.

“A country without an energetic youth population cannot prosper. Young people are the inheritors of the nation and drivers of economic growth. That is why the DCEA remains relentless,” he said.

Tanzania’s anti-drug authority vows a crackdown despite looming threats.

“Although major drug traffickers are behind bars, none of our officers has been harmed. We rely on strategic operations to stay ahead of criminals,” added, Mr Lyimo.

Security for informants

Addressing past reluctance among citizens to cooperate, Mr Lyimo acknowledged that fear had previously discouraged information-sharing, as earlier incidents involving informants targeted by drug cartels had fostered a climate of silence.

To counter this, the DCEA now guarantees strict confidentiality for whistleblowers and, where necessary, facilitates relocation at its own cost.

This reinforced protection framework has contributed to record seizures totalling 5.4 million kilogrammes of illicit substances over the past three years, an unprecedented figure in Tanzania.

“The government prioritises informant safety because it understands the danger traffickers pose to ordinary citizens. If we identify a risk, we arrange secure accommodation, including hotels or locations far from where the information was provided. We ensure their lives continue uninterrupted. Tanzanians should feel confident in coming forward,” he said.

The role of corruption

Mr Lyimo argued that patriotism, integrity, and zero tolerance for bribery are central to resolving the drug problem.

Large-scale trafficking, he said, cannot flourish without high-level corruption.

“Tanzania is making progress by placing patriotism above greed. Once fear dominates, when officials think only of personal safety, control is lost,” he said.

He observed that narcotics operations are frequently accompanied by grand corruption during cultivation or transit.

Several public servants have been dismissed and prosecuted for accepting bribes to facilitate the entry of drugs.

“There are officials who are no longer in service, and some are facing legal proceedings for betraying public trust,” he said.

He added that sizeable drug plantations cannot exist without the knowledge of local leaders, implying that bribery often secures silence.

“It is implausible for 20 tonnes of drugs to cross our borders unnoticed. Such quantities suggest corruption was used to circumvent systems,” he said.

Through its memorandum of understanding with the PCCB, the DCEA can expedite investigations into any official suspected of corrupt involvement in narcotics cases.

He reminded administrative levels, from villages to wards, of their duty to prevent drugs from entering their jurisdictions.

Sanctions for public officials

The authority has strengthened internal oversight. Several government employees have been arrested and charged with economic sabotage, while others have been immediately dismissed from their positions.

“We have detained officials now serving prison sentences. Some misused state vehicles, including those fitted with sirens, to transport narcotics, believing they would not be searched. We apprehended them,” he said.

Mr Lyimo emphasised that no individual is immune from prosecution, “Irrespective of title or rank, anyone implicated is arrested and prosecuted. There are senior officials currently imprisoned.

Reflecting on his appointment, he said President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s decision to entrust a young professional with such responsibility, despite stereotypes linking youth with opportunism, demonstrates her confidence in the country’s younger generation.