Seven arrested as drugs control body destroys over 200 acres of illegal khat in Kilimanjaro

Dar es Salaam. The Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) has seized nearly 300 kilogrammes of illegal khat and destroyed more than 200 acres of illicit farms during a week-long crackdown in Same District, as part of efforts to curb drug-related offences and protect local communities.

According to a statement released today, February 17, seven suspects have already been arrested and are expected to appear in court once investigations are completed.

The DCEA conducted the operation in collaboration with security agencies, including the Tanzania Police Force, between February 10 and 16 in the villages of Marieni and Mhero, Chome Ward, in Same District, Kilimanjaro Region.

“Despite government efforts such as community education, improved infrastructure and ongoing enforcement, some individuals continue to break the law by growing and trafficking khat,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further stressed that such actions undermine community wellbeing and development. Authorities said they remain committed to working closely with local leaders and residents to raise awareness and stamp out illegal farming.