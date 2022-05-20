Tanzania’s Defense budget hits 2.7 trillion

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dodoma. The Minister of Defense and National Service, Stergomena Tax has said the the country’s borders are safe despite of the attacks of the AASWJ in Mozambique’s northern region Cabo Delgado which borders with Tanzania’s southern region of Mtwara.

She said, the military has been fighting against attacks of the Ansar Al Sunna Wal Jamaah (AASWJ) terrorist group, which has been killing people, destroying property and seizing fire-arms and ammunitions in Mtwara Region.



"In fighting these insurgencies, Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF), has continued to strengthen security by conducting domestic operations against the group,” she told parliament on Thursday while presenting the revenue and expenditure estimates for the 2022/23 financial year.

She added: The security situation in other borders of the country are equally safe.

Defense ministry 2022/23 budget



The TPDF is conducting operations under the umbrella of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) which is an active regional peacekeeping mission to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado

"These operations have helped to strengthen security in the border area, maintain peace and stability," she said.

Also, Dr Tax said the operations had decreased force of the terrorist group, although it’s not easy because AASWJ has been carrying out attacks by moving from one place to another and changing its tactics.

“Despite the situation, our forces are continuing with mission to ensure the group does not carry out more attacks,” the former executive secretary of Sadc said.

In 2020 Tanzania and Mozambique signed a memorandum of understanding to join efforts in the battle against an escalating armed campaign by ISIL-linked fighters in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique’s northernmost province.

In other development, the Parliament has endorsed Sh2.7 trillion/- budget for the Defence and National Service ministry for the 2022/23 financial year.

Among top priorities in the budget is to build capacity and develop infrastructures of the National Service (JKT) to accommodate more youths for skills development.

Dr Tax outlined other priority areas as purchase of weapons and military equipment that align with the technological and communication advancement in a bid to improve TPDF’s working environment.

Defense minister, Dr Stergomena Tax tabling her ministry’s estimates on May 19, 2022. PHOTO | EDWIN MHJWAHUZI



She added that the ministry would also conduct research and technological innovation for production of goods and services for the defense forces and the public.

The ministry will also intensify bilateral relationship with the international, continental and regional organisations in the areas of defense and security.

The ministry has also expressed commitment for close collaboration with public authorities in course of calamities during emergencies.