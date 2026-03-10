Zanzibar to import sand from mainland Tanzania for major development projects

The Government of Zanzibar has announced plans to import sand from Mainland Tanzania to support major development projects on the islands.

The announcement came from Zanzibar’s Minister for Water, Energy and Minerals, Nadir Abdul Latif, during a press briefing highlighting the achievements of the first 100 days of President Hussein Ali Mwinyi’s second term.

The decision follows a shortage of sand in Zanzibar, which has been unable to meet the high demand for construction materials, particularly as the government continues to implement numerous large-scale development projects.

The imported sand will be allocated specifically to major government-led construction projects as well as those involving significant private investment, ensuring that these initiatives proceed without delays caused by material shortages.

The move also aims to protect Zanzibar’s environment by reducing large-scale sand extraction on the islands, which can lead to land degradation, soil erosion, and disruption of local ecosystems.