Are we losing workplace etiquette?

Workplace culture is shifting, and you can see it in the way younger employees approach their careers.

People are more comfortable calling managers by their first names. They are setting firmer boundaries around communication after working hours, sending a WhatsApp message instead of a formal email, talking openly about salaries and being clearer about what they expect from their employers.

There is also a growing emphasis on wellbeing. When someone feels mistreated, uncomfortable or disrespected at work, they are more likely to say something about it. Staying silent to avoid stepping on toes is becoming less acceptable, especially among younger workers who have grown up hearing more conversations about burnout, workplace abuse, mental health and boundaries.

For many employees, these changes represent progress. They want workplaces where people can speak up, protect their time and still be treated with respect.

Then there is the other side of the conversation.

Some people feel that workplace etiquette is disappearing. They remember a time when you greeted everyone when you walked into an office, addressed senior staff formally, dressed according to the setting and thought carefully about how you spoke to your manager.

So where do we draw the line between a workplace becoming more human and employees becoming too casual?

What the Community Had to Say

We asked our readers whether some old-school workplace expectations have become outdated or whether certain standards of professional conduct still matter.

The responses went beyond the usual generational debate and raised questions about what respect at work actually means.

Ego and Mutual Respect

One reader questioned whether some of the strict rules around managers and employees actually improve the workplace.

“My opinion here stands so liberal, there’s a need to refine some standards in the ways we get along especially around managers-employee relationship, many people uphold these strict rules that articulate clear boundary between the two for ego-boosting and not for mutual well-being… You don’t make people professional by menacingly drawing the line, people are exposed and very conscious today.”

There is an interesting point underneath this.

Hierarchy can make roles clear, but it can also affect how comfortable employees feel when they need to disagree with someone above them.

And in Tanzania, workplace hierarchy does not exist separately from the wider culture we grow up in.

Many of us are taught from a young age to respect elders, listen when someone older is speaking and avoid openly challenging people in positions of authority. Those lessons can follow us into professional spaces.

A manager can be older, more senior and responsible for your work, and those things can become intertwined. Questioning their decision can feel like disrespect. Saying that something made you uncomfortable can feel like talking back. Refusing an unreasonable request can feel like challenging authority.

Research on Tanzanian organisations has described strong hierarchical patterns in some workplaces, including respect for age and authority and limited upward communication.

This is where psychological safety becomes important. It is the sense that you can ask questions, raise concerns or admit mistakes without being punished or humiliated for doing so.

An employee who says, “I don’t think this is appropriate,” may be practising assertiveness. Someone older or more accustomed to traditional hierarchy may hear the same sentence as disrespect.

The difference is bigger than the words being used. It comes from what each person has learned respect should look like.

Can You Lose What Never Existed?

Another reader took the conversation in a completely different direction:

“You cannot lose what was never there to start with…”

At first, the comment sounds like a criticism of the idea of workplace etiquette altogether. But it raises another question: how much of what we call workplace etiquette is actually coming from the workplace?

There have always been workplaces where employees were treated well and managers were respected. There have also always been workplaces where people were shouted at, overworked or expected to tolerate poor treatment because “that’s how work is.”

Traditional etiquette did not automatically create healthy workplaces.

The question is what the rules are actually achieving.

A dress code can have a practical purpose when employees represent an organisation to clients. Clear communication matters. Treating colleagues respectfully matters.

But when certain behaviours exist mainly to reinforce status, it becomes worth questioning whether they are contributing to a healthy workplace.

The Customer Service and Motivation Gap

Another reader connected workplace etiquette to the wider experience of doing business in Tanzania:

“We need work place customer service first in tanzania customer service is horrible in tanzania and Zanzibar but everyone is looking for a TIP…..to have better work place Etiquette u need better customer service and motivation..”

It is easy to separate internal workplace culture from customer experience, but the two are connected.

An employee who feels undervalued can carry that frustration into their interactions with customers. Someone who feels constantly threatened by management may become more focused on avoiding mistakes than actually solving problems.

Motivation matters too.

People tend to put more effort into environments where they feel respected, supported and fairly treated. Pay matters. Management matters. Workload matters. Recognition matters. So does the feeling that speaking up will not cost you your job or reputation.

That changes the conversation around professionalism.

What Does Professionalism Look Like Now?

Maybe we need to become more specific about what we mean when we call someone “professional.”

Is professionalism speaking to your manager formally?

Is it responding to a WhatsApp message from your boss at 10pm?

Is it never disagreeing with someone senior?

Or is it reflected in how you communicate, how you treat people, how you handle responsibility and the quality of your work?

Some workplace behaviours still matter. Showing up on time matters. Communicating clearly matters. Meeting deadlines matters. Being accountable when you make a mistake matters.

The workplace has also changed enough for us to question some of the older expectations.

An employee can respect their manager and still disagree with them.

They can care about their work and still have boundaries around their personal time.

They can have a friendly relationship with their manager without forgetting professional boundaries.

They can say, “I am uncomfortable with the way this is being handled,” without automatically being labelled difficult.

The challenge is knowing where personal boundaries end and professional responsibility begins.

That line will look different depending on the workplace, the role and the situation.

Workplace etiquette exists because people have to work with other people. There will always be expectations around how we communicate, behave and treat each other.

But those expectations should also leave room for people to be human.

Professionalism can evolve without disappearing. Respect can move in both directions.

Perhaps the bigger conversation is not whether workplace etiquette is disappearing. It is whether some of the rules we have inherited are helping people work better, communicate honestly and treat each other with respect.

Because sometimes what looks like disrespect to one person is simply a younger employee exercising a voice they were never expected to use before.

Disclaimer: This column is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute clinical advice. While exploring these psychological concepts can provide helpful insight, it is not a replacement for professional therapy. If you are struggling with deep family conflict, burnout, or mental health challenges and want to dive deeper, please consider reaching out to a licensed therapist or mental health professional for personalized guidance.