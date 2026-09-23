Lissu treason trial enters final submissions

Dar es Salaam. The treason trial facing Chadema Chairman Tundu Lissu enters its final submissions stage on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, with both parties presenting arguments before a three-judge High Court panel at the Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry.

Judge Dunstan Ndunguru leads the panel, assisted by judges James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde.

Mr Lissu faces a single charge of showing intent to threaten the government over allegations of inciting the public to prevent the 2025 general election.

Today, each side aims to demonstrate how adduced evidence meets or fails to meet legal thresholds.

The prosecution must prove the charge to the required standard, whereas the defence seeks to cast doubt on the Republic's evidence.

Consequently, Mr Lissu will argue that the State failed to substantiate its case, while the prosecution maintains that the evidence suffices.

Both sides will analyse evidence strengths and weaknesses, referencing statutes and pertinent case law.

Key statutes include the Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, the Evidence Act and the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Mr Lissu, a qualified advocate, is accused of having acted with seditious intent on April 3, 2025, by uttering and online publishing words construed by the State as threatening the government to obstruct the 2025 General Election.

Disputed remarks attributed to Mr Lissu include, "We will block the election, we will incite rebellion" and "this election we will truly disrupt it."

Mr Lissu admits uttering these remarks, but denies they constitute the charged offence.

A central debate will centre on whether these words, interpreted contextually, legally prove governmental threat intent.

The Republic also argues Mr Lissu manifested this intent by publishing the remarks on YouTube via Jambo TV.

Thus, the defence will contest Mr Lissu's publication involvement, while the state attempts substantiation through court evidence.

This final submissions phase follows the close of the defence case on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Mr Lissu concluded his testimony as one of five defence witnesses.

Initially, he planned to call three additional witnesses: Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Commissioner of Police Ramadhani Kingai, Chief of Defence Forces General Jacob Mkunda, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Camillius Wambura.

However, Mr Lissu informed the Court that DCI Kingai declined to testify after discussing proposed testimony areas.

According to Mr Lissu, DCI Kingai stated he supported those anticipating a guilty verdict.

Mr Lissu further claimed Mr Kingai asserted that CDF Mkunda and IGP Wambura, currently abroad, were likewise unwilling to testify for the defence.

"In those circumstances, honourable judges, it means that I have no further witnesses. And therefore I pray to close the defence's evidence," stated Mr Lissu.