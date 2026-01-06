Tanzania sets 3-year target to end overseas cancer referrals

Dar es Salaam. The government has directed the Board of Trustees of the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) to ensure that, within the next three years, all cancer diagnosis and treatment services required by Tanzanians are available locally, ending the need for patients to seek care abroad.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ORCI Board of Trustees, the minister for Health, Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa, said the government’s vision is to build a strong and self-sufficient cancer treatment system that meets international standards.

He said the Board is expected, within the three-year period, to submit a report confirming that the institute has attained International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification, demonstrating that all cancer services are being delivered locally and in line with internationally recognised quality benchmarks.

“With the specialists we already have in the country, Tanzania has the capacity to stop referring cancer patients abroad,” said Mr Mchengerwa.

He explained that the Board was deliberately constituted to ensure professional balance, inclusiveness and gender representation.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the performance of the board chairman under the ongoing transformation strategy, noting that his reappointment for a second term—based on a proven record of ethical leadership and professionalism—reflected confidence in the direction being taken.

“The inclusion of both experienced and new board members is expected to guarantee continuity in implementing existing plans while introducing fresh ideas,” he said.

Over the next three years, he added, continued investment—including the use of nuclear technologies—is expected to significantly enhance cancer treatment services. Directives have already been issued on the acquisition and deployment of advanced equipment currently available in other countries.

The chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Prof Ephata Kaaya, said that during the board’s completed term, all directives from the Ministry of Health were fully implemented, leading to the completion of several major medical equipment projects.

He said significant infrastructure development is also under way, noting that construction of a new cancer facility in Mbeya has reached 37 percent completion, while in Mikindani, Mtwara Region, land has been secured for the establishment of another cancer institute.

“These investments in specialised diagnostic services have already produced positive results, including a reduction in overseas treatment referrals and an increase in international patients seeking radiotherapy services in Tanzania,” said Prof Kaaya.

He acknowledged, however, that the Board encountered challenges during the previous term, including delays in land acquisition and land disputes in Mbeya related to the cancer centre. He said the issues have since been resolved, allowing the projects to proceed.

The executive director of ORCI, Dr Diwani Msemo, said cancer care goes beyond infrastructure and financial investment to include effective and compassionate service delivery.

He said that even with substantial funding, the quality of care and respect for patient dignity remain central to cancer treatment.

Addressing concerns over patient welfare, Dr Msemo said ORCI does not detain bodies over unpaid bills, in line with directives issued by the Minister for Health during a meeting with Muhimbili staff on December 8. He also confirmed that CT scan services will be fully operational as directed.