Tanzania Start-up Week opens with strong calls for policy reform, investment readiness and innovation leadership

Dar es Salaam. The second edition of Tanzania Start-up Week opened in Dar es Salaam on December 1, 2025, bringing together leaders from government, industry, development institutions and the broader innovation ecosystem to chart a strategic course for strengthening the country’s start-up landscape.

Speaking during the opening session, Tanzania Start-up Association board member Mike Mushi said this year’s discussions are expected to provide essential guidance on how Tanzania can build a stronger entrepreneurial base and establish itself as a competitive player in the global digital economy.

Mr Mushi noted that Tanzania’s youthful population, growing economy, strategic regional positioning and expanding digital infrastructure present significant opportunities for innovation.









However, he warned that several persistent challenges—including limited access to finance, regulatory hurdles and infrastructure gaps—continue to slow the growth of start-ups.

He emphasised the need for strong and predictable policy, arguing that forward-looking government leadership, regulatory flexibility and national investment are crucial to enabling innovators to operate, compete and scale.

Mr Mushi also underscored the value of global and regional partnerships in embedding international standards, accelerating technology transfer and boosting the visibility of Tanzanian innovations.

He further highlighted the role of human capital in enabling start-ups to design solutions with global relevance, particularly in key sectors such as agriculture, health, finance, logistics, education and the creative industries, where technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital payments are rapidly gaining ground.

Mr Mushi commended the work of the Government Start-up Agency (GSA), saying its collaborations with ministries, regulators, development partners and corporate stakeholders have broadened access to expertise, infrastructure and global networks.

Tanzania Start-up Week Co-chairperson and Country Manager Anabahati Mlay said this year’s event builds on sustained momentum to strengthen the country’s innovation ecosystem.

She said the 2025 theme reflects both ambition and urgency as Tanzania aligns its innovation agenda with its long-term aspiration of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2050.

“Start-ups play a decisive role in national development. They drive productivity, competitiveness and structural transformation by scaling technologies, attracting global capital, developing export markets and generating high-quality jobs,” Ms Mlay said.

She outlined the structure of this year’s programme, which centres on three core pillars needed to build an internationally competitive innovation ecosystem.

The opening day focuses on ecosystem foundations, policy and human capital, with discussions highlighting the importance of intellectual credibility, institutional coordination and a highly skilled workforce.

Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission (NPC), Dr Blandina Kilama, called for renewed commitment to strengthening the start-up sector, describing it as a central driver of Tanzania’s DIRA 2050 long-term development vision.

“When we speak of innovation, we must approach it differently. To implement DIRA 2050, we must create an ecosystem rooted in trust, governance, performance and national purpose,” Dr Kilama said.

She stressed that training, though important, is not enough on its own. She urged support organisations to assist entrepreneurs in securing contracts and real economic opportunities. She also highlighted the importance of investment readiness, calling for stronger collaboration to ensure start-ups are adequately prepared to attract financing.

Dr Kilama urged investors and development partners to diversify their financing models. “Grants alone will not suffice. Once we are compliant, we must design alternative financing pathways. We want to operate as businesses—with access to banks, development finance institutions and other forms of support,” she said.

She closed by urging stakeholders to work collectively to strengthen partnerships, nurture innovation and unlock the immense potential of Tanzania’s young population. Dr Kilama said she believes the country’s start-up movement will be a key pillar in Tanzania’s journey towards attaining a trillion-dollar economy.