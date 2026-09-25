Tanzania steps up preparations for 153rd IPU Assembly in Arusha

Arusha. Preparations for Tanzania’s hosting of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) have intensified following a meeting between Arusha Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla and Tanzania’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Dr Hoyce Temu.

The meeting was held on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at the Regional Commissioner’s office in Arusha City as part of efforts to strengthen coordination between the government, Parliament and the IPU Secretariat in Geneva.

Ambassador Temu is in Arusha to work with the government on final preparations for the assembly, which will be held at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) from October 5 to 9, 2026.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to be the guest of honour.

It will be the first time Tanzania hosts the major IPU meeting, which is expected to bring together Speakers and members of parliament from 183 IPU member countries.

The assembly will be held under the theme, “Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all.”

Tanzania has put in place a preparation plan covering security, hospitality, transport, health services and city cleanliness, with authorities also seeking to showcase Arusha as a regional diplomatic and conferencing centre.

Dr Temu, who is part of the liaison team between the government and the IPU Secretariat in Geneva, said preparations were progressing well amid strong international interest.

More than 2,000 delegates, including Speakers, MPs and parliamentary staff, are expected to attend the week-long assembly.

The 153rd IPU Assembly will be the first to be held in East Africa in more than a decade.

It will feature high-level discussions on parliamentary oversight of extractive industries, climate action, artificial intelligence, children’s rights, and the empowerment of women, youth and people with disabilities.

The assembly will also elect a new IPU president to succeed Tanzania’s Dr Tulia Ackson.

Meanwhile, Arusha authorities are undertaking improvements ahead of the meeting, including road maintenance around the AICC, street lighting and solid waste management.

The authorities are also engaging hotel owners to ensure adequate and quality accommodation for delegates.

Arusha hosts the East African Community headquarters and the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights and is seeking to strengthen its position as a centre for international conferences.

The assembly’s theme is also in line with Tanzania’s Vision 2050, which emphasises inclusive growth, accountable institutions and people-centred development.

The arrival of delegates is expected to benefit businesses in the northern tourism circuit, including cultural tourism groups, tour operators and small and medium-sized enterprises.