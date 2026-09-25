Why Gen Alpha will be a test for higher education









Dar es Salaam. While universities are still adapting to the learning habits and expectations of Generation Z, a younger generation is already approaching higher education.

Known as Generation Alpha, those born between 2010 and 2024 have grown up with smartphones, social media, the internet and artificial intelligence (AI) as part of everyday life.

The oldest members are expected to begin entering colleges and universities from 2028, potentially bringing different expectations about how knowledge is accessed, taught and assessed. Psychologist Deo Sukambi, in an earlier interview with The Citizen, described Gen Alpha as inquisitive and heavily reliant on information available online.

“They question a lot and want to know everything, but they do not believe much in doing things the traditional way. For them, solutions are available on the internet,” he said.

The shift is already visible among younger students. A study of 530 American teenagers aged 13 to 15 found that 73 percent use AI tools, while 40 percent said they use ChatGPT to support their studies.

The study, commissioned by AppsAnywhere in partnership with The Insights Family, also found that 56 percent preferred blended learning combining online and face-to-face education, while only 14 percent expected learning to be entirely campus-based.

Education policy analyst Dr Rose Komba said universities should respond by reviewing curricula rather than simply introducing AI-related courses.

She said students needed critical thinking, research, communication, creativity and problem-solving skills to complement their use of technology.

“A Gen Alpha student may obtain answers to many questions through AI. But the university must teach the student why an answer is correct, where the information comes from and how it can be applied in a real-life context,” she said.

Education stakeholder Jovita Hunja said classrooms could increasingly combine lecturers, students, digital tools, laboratories, books and real-world learning.

“The Gen Alpha classroom may require more than a board, desks and a lecturer standing in front of students,” she said.

Lecturer Marcus Njovu said universities should also train academics on AI use, including ethics, copyright, data privacy and assessment.

He said assessments should test students’ ability to analyse information, defend arguments and solve problems rather than rely heavily on assignments that AI can complete.

“This does not mean banning AI altogether,” he said. “Instead, a student could be required to use AI, explain how they used it, verify the information obtained and demonstrate their own contribution.”

Psychologist Amina Msuya said preparations should also address students’ social and psychological needs.

“Universities need to prepare not only for increased technology use, but also by strengthening counselling, mental health and student welfare services,” she said.