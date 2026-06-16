Tanzania to digitise all development projects under new system

Arusha. The National Planning Commission plans to register and monitor all development projects through a digital system known as e-Delivery from July 1, 2026, to strengthen project management and ensure effective implementation of the Vision 2050 development agenda.

The digital platform will be deployed to register, track, and evaluate all development projects implemented by ministries, institutions, regions, and local government authorities nationwide.

This was said in Arusha on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, by the Commission’s Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Salome Kingdom, during the first phase of training for experts from planning policy, monitoring, evaluation, and ICT units drawn from ministries, institutions, regions, and councils nationwide.

She said the system has been explicitly designed to support the implementation of the National Development Vision 2050 and will capture project information from the initiation stage through approval, implementation, and completion.

She added that as implementation of Vision 2050 is expected to officially begin in July this year, the e-Delivery system will enable the government to track project progress in real time and make informed decisions based on data within the platform.

“All development projects will be required to be captured in a single system. This will enable the government to see the implementation stages of each project and make decisions based on accurate information,” she said.

“I urge ministries, institutions, councils, and all implementing agencies to ensure that all project information is input into the system because this system is like a national identity for projects.

When the government wants to release funds, we will be checking according to implementation progress and the information on those projects,” she added.

Ms Kingdom said the training will be conducted in different phases to build capacity among officials from all institutions implementing development projects in the country before the official rollout of the system.

Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) head office monitoring and evaluation manager, Mr Josephat Odondo, said the e-Delivery system will bring major reforms in project management by shifting most monitoring and evaluation activities to a digital platform.

He said the system will help identify implementation challenges early, increase transparency in project management, and ensure strategic projects are completed on time to deliver intended benefits to citizens.

“As we implement Vision 2050, this system will help us execute it more effectively because it covers everything from project initiation to implementation. Most importantly, it will allow us to evaluate project progress and identify challenges preventing timely completion,” he said.

For his part, Itigi District Council Planning Officer Mr Joshua Lukonge, said the system will improve access to accurate development project data and support government decision-making for national development.