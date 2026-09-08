Four killed as bus collides with Toyota IST in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. Four people were killed on Monday evening after an Abood passenger bus collided with a Toyota IST at Bunju Sokoni along Bagamoyo Road.

The accident occurred at about 7:40pm at Bunju Sokoni, Kinondoni District in Dar es Salaam.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Tanzania Police Force identified the bus as a Yutong, registration number T 235 EMJ, operated by Abood Bus Services.

Police identified the driver as Christivian Steven Shemuhilu, 38, a resident of Kange in Tanga Region.

The bus was travelling from Tegeta towards Bunju en route to Tanga when it collided with the Toyota IST, killing four people and damaging both vehicles.

Police officers and emergency responders attended the scene, removed the bodies and cleared the road as traffic built up following the crash.