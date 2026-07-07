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Tanzania to present 2030 sustainable development goals progress report at UN High-Level Forum

Permanent Secretary in the President's Office – Planning and Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission, Dr Tausi M. Kida (left), signs the visitors' register as Tanzania's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Togolani Mavura, looks on.

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

New York. Tanzania will present its national progress report on the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development on July 14, 2026, during the United Nations High-Level Political Forum, which is being held in New York from July 7 to 15, 2026.

The report, which outlines Tanzania's progress in delivering the 2030 Agenda, highlights key achievements, challenges and lessons learned during its implementation.

Permanent Secretary in the President's Office – Planning and Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission, Dr Tausi M. Kida

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It will be presented by the Minister of State in the President's Office – Planning and Investment, Professor Kitila Alexander Mkumbo.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary in the President's Office – Planning and Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission, Dr Tausi M. Kida, will lead the Tanzanian delegation in a series of high-level technical meetings at the forum.

She will also open a side event organised by Tanzania in collaboration with United Nations member states and UN agencies.

Tanzania's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Togolani Mavura

The side event, scheduled for July 9, 2026, will examine strategies to strengthen value addition in the blue economy and accelerate industrial development to promote inclusive economic growth and expand employment opportunities for young people.

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