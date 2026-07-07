Why A-Level results expose basic mathematics dilemma

Dar es Salaam. The 2026 Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE) results have once again pointed to strong national academic performance, with an overwhelming majority of candidates passing and many attaining top divisions. However, beneath the impressive overall results lies a stubborn and revealing challenge that continues to confront the education system: Basic Applied Mathematics.

A total of 124,603 candidates, or 99.56 percent, attained Division I to III, with more than half securing Division I. Female candidates slightly outperformed their male counterparts, although both groups maintained exceptionally high pass rates.

“The quality of performance has remained high in 2026,” said Prof Mohamed, noting that overall results continue to reflect steady improvement in learning outcomes at Advanced Level.

Social sciences dominate top performance

A closer look at subject combinations shows that Social Sciences once again produced the largest share of top-performing candidates.

According to Necta, 40,721 candidates in the Social Science group attained Division I and II, accounting for the highest concentration of top results across all categories. Overall, 67.41 percent of candidates in the group attained Division I, while a further 29.76 percent secured Division II.

Within the category, the History, Geography and Kiswahili (HGK) combination emerged as the strongest performer, with 71.77 percent of candidates attaining Division I. It was followed by History, Geography and English Language (HGL), where 61.76 percent achieved the top division.

Analysts note that the dominance of social science combinations reflects both high enrolment and relatively strong performance in humanities-based subjects, which continue to attract large numbers of students across the country.

Business combinations remain consistently strong

Business and economics combinations also recorded another year of strong performance. Necta data shows that between 93.87 percent and 97.84 percent of candidates across business-related combinations attained Division I or II, placing the category among the most consistent performers nationally.

Education stakeholders have long pointed to business combinations as a stabilising force in the national performance profile, combining high enrolment with comparatively strong pass rates.

Science combinations continue to impress

Natural science combinations once again demonstrated resilience, despite being widely regarded as among the most demanding Advanced Level streams. Overall, 77.68 percent of science candidates attained Division I or II.

Physics, Chemistry and Advanced Mathematics (PCM), the largest science combination, continued to perform strongly, with 46.83 percent of candidates attaining Division I.

Meanwhile, Physics, Geography and Advanced Mathematics (PGM) recorded an even higher Division I rate of 54.57 percent, although its contribution to national totals remains limited due to low enrolment.

Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB), the country’s largest science combination, also maintained strong performance, with the overwhelming majority of candidates attaining Division I or II.

Language combinations also raised the bar, with between 95.25 percent and 97.17 percent of candidates attaining Division I or II. The History, Kiswahili and English Language (HKL) combination stood out, producing 9,346 Division I candidates, representing a significant share within the stream.

The Basic Mathematics paradox

Despite strong performance across nearly all subject areas, Basic Applied Mathematics remains the clearest outlier in this year’s results. Prof Mohamed said candidates performed well in almost all subjects, with pass rates ranging between 95.67 percent and 100 percent, except for Basic Applied Mathematics, which recorded a significantly lower pass rate of 80.53 percent.

While this still represents a majority of passes, the gap between Mathematics and other subjects remains striking in the context of near-universal success across the rest of the curriculum.

Necta data further shows that more than 72 percent of candidates in Basic Applied Mathematics fell within grades C, D, E and S, suggesting that while many students pass, relatively few demonstrate strong mastery of the subject. In contrast, Advanced Mathematics presents a markedly different picture.

Nearly 60 percent of candidates in the subject attained grades A to C, while 98.2 percent passed overall. This suggests that students who deliberately specialise in Mathematics at Advanced Level are far more successful than the broader cohort required to take Basic Applied Mathematics.

The contrast has reinforced long-standing concerns among education experts that Tanzania’s mathematics challenge is less about advanced content and more about weak foundational numeracy skills developed earlier in the education system.

For policymakers, the divergence raises important questions about teaching approaches, curriculum delivery and student preparedness before they reach Advanced Level studies.

Upholding examination integrity

Beyond performance trends, Necta also announced disciplinary measures aimed at safeguarding examination integrity.

The council cancelled the results of 58 candidates after they were found guilty of examination malpractice. Of these, 44 were ACSEE candidates, including both school and private candidates.

In addition, results for 190 candidates were withheld due to various irregularities, including health-related circumstances that affected their ability to complete the examinations.

The suspension will remain in place until the council is satisfied that required standards are met. Despite these isolated cases, the council maintained that the overall integrity of the national examination system remains strong. A system performing well, but with one weak link.