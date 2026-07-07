Belgium crashes USA 4-1 as the co-hosts exit the World Cup in Seattle

The United States' FIFA World Cup campaign ended in bitter disappointment after a crushing 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the Round of 16, bringing an abrupt end to the hosts' hopes of a deep run on home soil.

Having progressed confidently from the group stage and brushed aside Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, the Americans entered the knockout clash with growing belief. However, Belgium proved too strong, punishing defensive lapses and controlling the contest with ruthless efficiency.

The defeat silenced home supporters who had hoped the expanded 48-team tournament would mark a watershed moment for American football. Instead, the USA bowed out before the quarter-finals despite the advantage of playing in front of their own fans.