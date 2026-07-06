Home Affairs minister assures Tanzanians of safety ahead of planned July 7 protests

Dar es Salaam. Minister for Home Affairs, Patrobas Katambi, has assured Tanzanians that the country remains peaceful and secure, saying there is no security threat despite reports of planned demonstrations on July 7, 2026.

Speaking to journalists on July 6 at the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair, Mr Katambi said the government and security agencies were fully prepared to safeguard peace and public order, stressing that no individual or group would be allowed to undermine the country's stability.

"Our country is safe. There is no security threat at the moment, and we will continue taking action against anyone involved in criminal activities or acts that threaten the peace of the nation," he said.

His remarks come amid heightened security deployment across Dar es Salaam, with increased police presence in strategic locations ahead of the planned demonstrations.

Security has also been tightened at the ongoing Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (Sabasaba), where police have intensified screening of exhibitors and visitors.

At the fairgrounds, officers are conducting thorough inspections of bags and personal belongings, with suspicious items subjected to further scrutiny. Visitors are also prohibited from bringing food and beverages into the venue and are required to undergo mandatory temperature screening as part of measures to prevent the spread of Ebola.

Mr Katambi said the enhanced security measures were precautionary and reflected Tanzania's longstanding commitment to maintaining peace and protecting its citizens.

"Tanzania has remained peaceful since independence, and we are determined to preserve that legacy. Our security agencies are on alert to ensure every citizen continues with their daily activities without fear," he said.

The minister stressed that the government would enforce the law against anyone attempting to incite violence, destroy property or disrupt public order.

"No one is above the law. We will take all necessary legal measures against anyone who commits or threatens to commit acts of destruction or disturb the country's peace," he said.

He said normal life would continue uninterrupted, noting that schools, businesses and economic activities, including the ongoing Sabasaba exhibition, were proceeding as usual.

"The continued participation of wananchi in social and economic activities demonstrates that the country is calm and secure. There is no reason for citizens to be afraid," he said.

Mr Katambi also warned media owners, journalists and social media users to exercise responsibility when publishing or sharing information, saying the government would take action against individuals and media outlets that violate the law.

He said authorities would enforce laws prohibiting content that incites violence, spreads misinformation or undermines national unity.

"There are laws that prohibit the publication or broadcast of content that incites violence, demeans the dignity of others or misleads the public. We will enforce those laws impartially," he said.