Tanzania to start maintaining aircraft locally, ending costly overseas repairs





Hai. The government has launched a major upgrade of the aircraft maintenance and repair hangar at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), a move aimed at reducing the cost of sending aircraft abroad for servicing and strengthening Tanzania’s aviation maintenance capacity.

The project, being implemented through the Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), will involve the refurbishment of a hangar capable of accommodating five aircraft simultaneously. The works, estimated to cost Sh2 billion, include upgrading the main aircraft access door, lighting systems, professional workspaces and the procurement of training equipment for aircraft maintenance specialists.

Speaking on June 13, 2026, after inspecting the facility and 38 staff houses undergoing renovation at KIA, Deputy Minister for Transport David Kihenzile said the government remained committed to investing in the aviation sector to improve efficiency and support economic growth.

“As you are aware, the government has invested heavily in the aviation sector in recent years. About Sh1 trillion has been directed towards the construction and upgrading of airports across the country, including Kilimanjaro International Airport,” he said.

Mr Kihenzile said the upgraded facility would enable ATCL aircraft, as well as aircraft operated by other airlines serving Tanzania, to undergo maintenance locally rather than being flown overseas.

“By improving this maintenance facility, we are creating the capacity to service our 16 ATCL aircraft and other aircraft operating in the country. This will help reduce the outflow of foreign exchange while creating employment opportunities for Tanzanians,” he said.

He described the hangar as one of the key aviation facilities developed by the government over the years and said its continued improvement reflected the state’s commitment to modernising the sector.

In addition to the hangar upgrade, the government is renovating 38 ATCL staff houses built in the 1990s at a cost of about Sh5 billion.

Mr Kihenzile said the project would improve the welfare of employees, many of whom currently face challenges related to renting accommodation away from their workplace.

“Once completed, these houses will improve the living conditions of our employees by reducing accommodation costs and addressing security concerns associated with living far from their place of work,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the ATCL managing director, the airline’s Director of Human Resources and Administration, Diamond Kisombe, said the project formed part of broader government efforts to strengthen the aviation industry.

“Beyond rehabilitating the existing infrastructure, the government is investing in training equipment for aircraft maintenance personnel and expanding facilities for technical training and other professional activities,” he said.

Mr Kisombe said the works are expected to be completed during the next financial year, enhancing the airline’s ability to provide aircraft maintenance and repair services in line with modern industry standards.

Meanwhile, Humphrey Soka, the contractor overseeing the projects from Humphrey Construction, said renovation of the 38 staff houses had reached 77 percent completion and was expected to be finalised within the next five months.