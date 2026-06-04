Brussels Airlines launches direct Tanzania flights, lands 248 tourists at KIA

Moshi. Brussels Airlines of Belgium has officially launched direct flights to Tanzania, marking its first landing at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) with more than 248 tourists on board.

The inaugural service comes as international flight operations at KIA increase from 148 to 152 weekly movements, a development expected to further boost tourism growth and air transport in the country.

Speaking during the reception ceremony on June 3, 2026, Minister for Transport Prof Makame Mbarawa said the new route marks a significant milestone in strengthening Tanzania’s aviation sector and enhancing economic and social ties with Europe.

He said the airline’s entry reflects Tanzania’s rising profile in tourism and aviation, noting that KIA continues to serve as a key gateway to major attractions including Mount Kilimanjaro, Serengeti and Ngorongoro.

Prof Mbarawa praised President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s leadership, saying her vision has continued to attract more airlines and boost tourist arrivals, which have risen from 1.6 million to over two million annually.

He added that the government will continue improving aviation infrastructure, safety and service quality to create a more enabling environment for global carriers.