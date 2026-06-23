Tanzania, UNCDF roll out $12 million climate financing programme

Dodoma. The Government of Tanzania and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) have launched a $12 million climate financing programme aimed at strengthening local communities’ ability to adapt to climate change and build resilient local economies.

The initiative was marked by the disbursement of the first performance-based grant worth $2.04 million during an event held at the President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) in Dodoma on Sunday.

The funds will be channelled to eight local government authorities through UNCDF’s Local Climate Adaptive Living Facility (LoCAL), a mechanism designed to support climate adaptation initiatives at community level.

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The programme is expected to finance projects including climate-smart agriculture, resilient infrastructure and livelihood initiatives intended to strengthen local economies and improve communities’ ability to cope with climate-related challenges.

Minister of State in the President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government, Prof Riziki Sailas Shemdoe, represented the government at the event, which was also attended by UNDP Resident Representative Shigeki Komatsubara, UNCDF Executive Secretary Pradeep Kurukulasuriya, development partners and local government leaders.

Mr Kurukulasuriya said the investment would strengthen local resilience and support sustainable economic growth.

“This is an important milestone in building local resilience to the impact of climate change and fostering sustainable local economies, not so communities can simply live, but so they can thrive,” he said.

LoCAL in Tanzania receives support from the European Union, the Royal Norwegian Embassy, the Embassy of Belgium, the Embassy of Ireland and the United Nations Joint SDG Fund.

A previous pilot programme funded by the European Union and Sweden supported climate adaptation projects and strengthened local government capacity in planning and implementation, benefiting about 800,000 people in Dodoma Region.

The latest allocation is among the largest decentralised climate financing packages being implemented through local government systems in Tanzania.

Officials said the first tranche of funding had already reached local authorities and would support the implementation of 42 climate-resilient projects over the coming year.