Tanzania unveils advanced smart meters to transform electricity access

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) has launched advanced smart meters that allow electricity units to be loaded remotely, eliminating the need for customers to rush home to top up tokens.

The new meters provide continuous power supply and improved service reliability.

The rollout follows 18 years of research, testing, and system upgrades aimed at modernising electricity delivery.

The devices store up to 13 months of consumption data, alert users when electricity is low, detect incorrect payments, and display precise information on consumption patterns.

They also include anti-tampering features and can guide technicians in diagnosing faults.

Energy Minister Mr Deogratius Ndejembi said the meters will simplify operations for households and businesses. "Installation is already underway nationwide. Tanesco must distribute these meters quickly, meet international safety standards, and update the system annually to maintain global standards," he said.

Tanesco Director-General Mr Lazaro Twange added that the meters isolate faults to affected segments only, preventing widespread outages. "Customers generating electricity from alternative sources can use what they need and sell the surplus directly to Tanesco," he said.

Permanent Secretary Mr Felichesmi Mramba said the new meters will reduce electricity losses from 13 per cent to single digits and allow technicians to locate power outages immediately, improving response times and service efficiency.