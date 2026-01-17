Tanzania unveils lasting solution to congestion on highway to Zambia

Mbeya. Following severe traffic congestion of lorries at Mlima Nyoka along the main Tanzam Highway connecting Tanzania to Zambia, the government has announced plans to construct a new bypass road as a lasting solution to the problem.

The 48.9-kilometre tarmac road will stretch from the centre of Mbeya City to Songwe, significantly reducing traffic jams, accidents, and cargo theft along the busy route.

As preparations for the project began, the Chief of Mbeya City and Mbeya Rural District, Chief Rocket Mwashinga, led special prayers to symbolically “remove the snake” from the area, blessing the start of construction.

Speaking to journalists on 16 January, Tanroad Mbeya Regional Manager Suleiman Bishanga said the bypass is part of the government’s strategic plan to ease the difficulties faced by long-distance drivers.

“This strategic project involved consultation with local elders because the area is culturally significant. We are grateful for their blessings,” Bishanga said.

He added that the project is expected to boost economic activity and engage local communities in protecting natural forest resources along the new route.

“The President has allocated substantial funding to ensure vehicles no longer get stuck, recognising the importance of this road in connecting East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) gateways,” Bishanga said.

He further urged officials to follow the guidance of local leaders, particularly chiefs, to safeguard the forest heritage for current and future generations.

Addressing theft and safety

Bishanga explained that Tanroad, together with the Police and the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA), has put in place measures to curb cargo theft, particularly during evening congestion.

“The expansion aims to reduce traffic jams and prevent theft of goods by long-distance drivers travelling across borders,” he said.

Tanroad Major Roads Project Manager, Engineer Chama Wambura, said the steep terrain at Mlima Nyoka has long caused challenges for lorries travelling from Dar es Salaam to Tunduma in Songwe Region.

“We thank the Chief Executive of Tanroad for approving funds for the road expansion, andPresident Samia Suluhu Hassan for supporting infrastructure improvements with timely funding,” Wambura said.

Drivers welcome the project

Long-distance driver Ally Mbaula from Malawi described the bypass as a “blessing” that will reduce travel time and allow drivers to attend to their families.

“The Tanzam Highway has been very challenging, and we commend Tanroad for developing a bypass that will make our journeys safer and shorter,” Mbaula said.

Chief Rocket Mwashinga stressed that prayers and blessings are necessary due to the cultural significance of the site.

“The Mlima Nyoka area presents major challenges. We have performed special prayers to remove the ‘snake’ underground so construction can proceed safely,” he said.